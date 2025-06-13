Hundreds of lives set to be saved following rollout of defibrillators

Hundreds of lives have potentially been saved after 800 defibrillators have been deployed by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to patients across the region and in particular, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland now has 400 defibrillators registered with a named guardian, 222 of which are available 24/7.

Lifesaving defibrillators are becoming more widely available across the region. | NEAS

Sunderland has 14.6 defibrillators per 10,000 population which ranks it 229th out of 374 UK local authorities. The national average is 18.2 per 10,000 population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest 29 defibrillators will raise the figure to 15.6 defibrillators per 10,000 population.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, said: “This investment was all about giving our residents the best chance of survival if they have a cardiac arrest by increasing the availability of defibrillators in our communities as well as making sure more volunteers are trained to use them.

“These new defibrillators complement existing resources in the community and have helped bridge the gap in areas that were underserved as well as helping increase public awareness.”

Using data provided by the British Heart Foundation, along with intelligence-led cardiac arrest data specific to the Sunderland area, the locations of the defibrillators were strategically selected to maximise impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I think the walks are really important to keep Lesley’s legacy alive and highlight the importance of defibrillators

Priority was given to communities with high levels of deprivation, an older population, heavy footfall, and lower health check uptake—ensuring the devices reached those who needed them most.

All of the new defibrillators were registered with The Circuit, the national defibrillator network.

This integration means North East Ambulance Service’s 999 call handlers can guide members of the public to the nearest available device quickly and efficiently during an emergency.

In 2024, the North East Ambulance Service responded to 5,764 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, ambulance crews attempted resuscitation on 2,263 patients. The service’s health advisors deployed the use of a defibrillator 7,425 times across the region, and 823 times in Sunderland.

Deputy chief operating officer for the North East Ambulance Service, Victoria Court, said: “This project represents a major investment in the health and safety of the people of Sunderland.

“By increasing access to defibrillators and expanding our community first responder network, we are giving people the tools they need to act confidently in the face of cardiac emergencies. Lives will be saved because of this.

“We are proud to work alongside our valued partners to make Sunderland a safer place. Together, we are creating a community that is not only better equipped to respond to emergencies—but more empowered to save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the defibrillator rollout, the programme has also supported the creation of ten new community first responder (CFR) schemes in areas including Concord in Washington, Farringdon, Roker, Ryhope, Hylton Castle, South Hylton, Shiney Row, and Harraton.

These volunteers completed their training in April (2025), and are ready to be dispatched by the NEAS to deliver lifesaving care in the critical first minutes before an ambulance arrives.