“This weekend’s walk is about raising awareness of the importance of defibrillators as well as remembering Lesley” - the words of Craig Bailey whose partner Lesley Anne Baker tragically passed away three years ago, but despite her terminal cancer diagnosis had made it her mission to see lifesaving defibrillators installed in every village in Washington.

This year’s (2025) Lesley’s Legacy walk will see what is expected to be over 200 people, many of whom are Lesley’s friends and family, complete a 10 mile circuit around Washington to raise awareness of the importance and location of defibrillators.

Lesley Anne Baker had made it her mission to see a defibrillator installed in every village in Washington. Inset, Lesley's partner Craig Bailey. | Craig Bailey

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, despite her own obvious challenges, selfless Lesley decided to “give something back to her community” and embarked on a quest to see defibrillators accessible to as many of Washington’s residents as possible.

She embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise money for defibrillators as well as contacting businesses at the heart of communities - in many cases pubs - to ask owners to install them on their buildings in publicly accessible cases.

To help raise vital funds, Lesley, her partner Craig Bailey and the couples’ friends began taking part in a series of charity walks, including in 2021 when they walked from Whitley Bay to South Shields.

Tragically Lesley lost her brave battle and passed away on May 5, 2022, with seven defibrillators a the time already successfully installed in the town’s 18 villages.

Walkers outside of the Cross Keys on Lesley's Legacy Defibrillator Walk. | Nev Harris

Craig, 41, and a growing band of walkers now take part in the annual Lesley’s Legacy Defibrillator Walk to continue to promote Lesley’s quest as well as raising awareness of where people can access the life-saving equipment in an emergency situation.

Craig said: “I think the walks are really important to keep Lesley’s legacy alive and highlight the importance of defibrillators to local communities. They really are a lifeline that keep people alive.

“Lesley had breast cancer three times in total and the second time she was diagnosed she said she wanted to do something for people in the local area.

“Despite being ill, she set-up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for defibrillators and the first one was installed outside the chemist’s in Penshaw.

“Lesley wanted to make sure every village in Washington had a defibrillator. She died before she was able to see this happen but we have now managed to secure one for the walk-in centre in Glebe, which was the last village in Washington without one.”

Warming up for the walk outside if the Victoria Inn. | Nev Harris

This year’s walk has been organised by trained nurse, Nev Harris, who knows better than most the life-saving difference a defibrillator can make.

As well as using the equipment in his professional life, Nev has also used defibrillators in the community to save lives including during the Great North Run and playing a game of walking football.

Nev, 60, said: “Having a defibrillator and people knowing where it is located is vital. If someone has suffered a suspected cardiac arrest and you are waiting for an ambulance then it’s vital people know how to do CPR and have access to and be able to use a defibrillator.

“A couple of years ago when I was playing football a player suffered a cardiac arrest. The leisure centre had defibrillator which I was able to use to bring him back.”

Departing the Victoria Inn at 10.45am, the 10 mile circular walk takes in the Westwood Club, NE38 Sports Bar, Cross Keys in Washington Village, the Blue Bell, Ox and Plough, the Highwayman in Lambton, Cherry Tree in Ayton, Novellos in Harraton, River Bar and Keel Boat - all venues with defibrillators.

Nev added: “We specifically chose this route to highlight the locations in Washington with defibrillators . As well as getting some exercise and supporting local businesses, it’s a chance for people to chat and socialise and there is always a great atmosphere.”

The walk takes place on Saturday June 21 with walkers beginning to meet at the Victoria Inn from around 9.45am. Around 280 people have already registered an interest on the walk’s Facebook page.

The Cherry Tree pub is going be providing a free lunch buffet with the event also being supported by Washington Rotary Club.

In the North East there are 2,300 out of hospital cardiac arrests each year. Early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to ten per cent.

Craig said: “Lesley loved going to the pub and so she would have really enjoyed this walk and would be proud of what everyone is doing for this cause.”

If you would like to take part in the walk then head to the Victoria Inn for a 10.45am start, or you can also join from the other locations visited.