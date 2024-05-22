Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marco Gabbiadini takes on Gary Pallister during Sunderland's win over Manchester United in 1990. Picture by Gilbert Johnson.

Former Sunderland AFC striker Marco Gabbiadini says he has been comforted by messages of support ahead of his heart triple bypass operation - which has now been postponed.

Gabbiadini, 56, went public earlier this week with the news that, following tests after complaints of chest pains, he was to undergo the surgery on Wednesday, May 22. He described receiving the news as "a bit of a shock".

Now a grandad, he has been positive about his bypass, but expressed disappointment on Twitter on the day his operation was scheduled that it would not go ahead as planned.

A physically robust and fast footballer, he played for a string of clubs including Derby County, Crystal Palace and Hartlepool United. But he is still best remembered for his time on Wearside and his exciting bursts through on goal.

He was signed for Sunderland for a bargain £80,000 in 1987 as a 19 year-old from York City by manager Denis Smith, who had previously been in charge at York.

An instant crowd favourite among the Roker Park faithful, Gabbiadini scored 87 goals in 185 games for SAFC.

He tweeted: "Unfortunately surgery not happening today. Nothing serious I’m a priority to be seen asap, not sure if that’s good news really.

“Good news is no hoovering or gardening or watching sport on TV! A bit stressed but all the messages have been a comfort so will keep them in mind!"

Meanwhile there has been a huge amount of messages from wellwishers, passing on their support.

Marco is a regular pundit on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport phone-in. Fans of Sunderland as well as rival clubs have passed on their warm messages to him through the programme; even fans of Newcastle United, a team he scored against three times.

The many social media messages included: "Club legend and still an idol to us starting in that era. Best of luck to the lad."

Another said: "What a player man... I can still hear the sound of the seats flipping up when Marco used to turn and run at defenders."

Another just said: "All the best to Marco. 16 May 1990."

Sunderland supporters of a certain vintage will know instantly what occurred on that date.