Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get well soon Marco

Marco Gabbiadini in action during Sunderland's win over Manchester United in 1990 and standing between Fulwell 73's Gabe Turner and Leo Perlman in February 2024.

Sunderland AFC goal-scoring legend Marco Gabbiadini is to undergo a triple bypass to treat hear disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabbiadini, 56, is a regular pundit on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport. He revealed on the show that he had undergone tests having felt twinges in his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-striker, who also played for Derby County, Crystal Palace and Hartlepool United was signed for Sunderland for a bargain £80,000 in 1987 as a 19 year-old from York City.

He was an immediate hit. Fast and powerful, he would score 87 goals in 185 games for SAFC, including the clincher in a 2-0 play-off victory at Newcastle in 1990.

He was pivotal to Sunderland rising from the old Third Division to the top flight in just three seasons, but now a grandad, he is facing a very different challenge.

Marco told Total Sport: "I've had some tests done, following up from a slight issue I was feeling in my chest. It turns out that I'm having a triple heart bypass on Wednesday (May 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was from an angiogram procedure I had about 10 days ago. The results weren't very good so I've ended up facing some surgery. So a bit of a shock more than anything.

"They call it heart disease and that's what it is.

"We had a couple of country walks with the grandkids and I was lagging behind a bit on the hills, which is normally not an issue, but it ended up being something that was a bit of a slow burn.

"I had a stress test in early March this year, then they hustled me through to this angiogram and they found out that I've been working on about 20% of my heart's capacity.

Marco Gabbiadini also scored at Newcastle in February 1990.

"It could have been a lot worse. I'm thankful that I've got to this stage and the NHS is fantastic. But we have a few issues. We had a bit of interaction with the British Heart Foundation and the figures are pretty daunting; the waiting lists and number of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's our country's biggest killer unfortunately and I want to highlight that. The littlest thing can turn out to be quite serious as it did for me."