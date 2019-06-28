Founder of bereavement charity 4Louis recognised with award from Prime Minister
A mother who tragically lost her son 12 days before his due date, has been recognised by the Prime Minister for her work in setting up bereavement charity 4Louis.
Kirsty McGurrell, from Washington, set up charity ‘4Louis’ to support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss, after losing her own son Louis in 2009.
It produces memory boxes to help grieving parents build memories of their children and come to terms with their loss.
The boxes provide keepsakes, cards, candles for lighting at anniversaries, and tools to help families create their own memories.
Under Kirsty’s leadership, the charity has grown to supply 1,700 memory boxes a month to 650 units across the country.
It also fundraises to fund bereavement and family rooms in hospitals, a private space for families to spend time with their child as they prepare to say goodbye.
And now Kirsty’s work has been recognised with the Points of Light award from Prime Minister Theresa May.
The award recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.
In a letter to Kirsty, Mrs May said: "The loss of a child is a tragedy that no parent should endure and you have shown such bravery since losing Louis.
“Through ‘4Louis’ you are helping other families come to terms with their tragic loss and with your memory boxes you are helping them to create precious memories."
The award was presented today by MP Sharon Hodgson, who said: “Kirsty’s selfless commitment to improving bereavement support and care for parents and families means that she is more than deserving of this recognition.”
Kirsty said: “I am delighted and honoured to be awarded the Points of Light award from the Prime Minister.
“This is received on behalf of all the volunteers and families who have worked hard to support 4Louis as we could not continue our work with our them.
“Since December 2009, when Louis was stillborn, our lives were turned upside down and we embarked on a journey to improve the bereavement care and support provided in hospitals across the UK to families.
“We have now provided in excess of 106,000 memory boxes to families across the UK all free of charge."