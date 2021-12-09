How can I book a booster vaccine? All you need to know about the third Covid vaccination

Covid booster vaccines are currently available to anyone aged 40 or over. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

This week, the NHS made coronavirus booster vaccines available to anyone aged 40 or over with the Government promising anyone aged 18 or over can pick up their third jab soon.

Unlike the initial vaccine programme, in which the general public were invited to get their jabs, anyone can now use the national booking system to schedule their vaccine.

Bookings are available to anyone who has had two vaccines, as long as the second dose came more than three months before an individual wants their third vaccine.

Anyone wanting to be vaccinated can also use any walk-in vaccination centre, with a list of all sites offering jabs available on the NHS website.

First doses of the vaccine are still available to anyone aged 12 or over, while anyone aged 16 or over can book an appointment for their second or attend a walk-in vaccination site.

Why do we need booster vaccines?

Vaccines are used to assist the human body in making immune cells which can defeat a virus if it is able to get into a body. Two doses of the coronavirus vaccine allow for a high level of effectiveness, but this immune memory can fade as time goes on, meaning a booster vaccine is the best way to ensure an immune response can be as effective as possible.