It was the first community event the Washington based school had been able to host since the onset of the Covid pandemic and each year group performed a classic song from one of the seven decades Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne.

At the end of the performance everyone joined in a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Children and parents were also able to enjoy crazy golf, an inflatable assault course, bubble making, and a forest hunt to find clues about past kings and queens.

Headteacher Tracey Pizl said: “It’s amazing to see everyone together again and having fun after the restrictions of Covid. Everyone has had a really good time and it’s important to recognise how amazing it is for her to reign for 70 years.”

It was a sentiment shared by children and parents alike.

Donna Coppard, 42, said: “It’s lovely for the parents and children to be able to come into school and mix again. Everyone has had a really good time, and celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee is good reason to get together after Covid.”

Children and parents enjoying Fatfield Academy's Platinum Jubilee family fun day.

Son Oliver Coppard, 10, added: “I really enjoyed doing the archery and it’s important to celebrate the Jubilee as she’s a good Queen. My class performed Rock Around the Clock from the 1950s.”

Also performing as part of the Year 6 tribute was classmate Harry Stacey, 11.

He said: “I’ve had a really good time and enjoyed the inflatable assault course. It’s good to to get together again as a community and it’s important to recognise the Queen’s 70 years.”

Children pose for a photograph with a life size cardboard cut-out of the Queen.

Mum, Lynn Stacey, 46, added: “It’s been absolutely brilliant and it’s great to be able to mix with other parents again. It’s definitely important to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.”

Children and parents were also able to pose for a photographs alongside a life-size cut-out of the Queen and have their faces painted.

One of those taking part was Year 5 pupil Mia Holden who said: “I’ve had lots of fun, particularly on the inflatable assault course. It’s important to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

"My class did a song from the 1960s.”