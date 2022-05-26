Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery, which is located on Viewforth Terrace, was judged as being good in all areas with inspectors highlighting the “warm relationships” between the children and staff, and the opportunities provided to develop independence and communication skills.

Development of literacy was identified as a key strength of the nursery with the report highlighting children’s “great interest” in books and the opportunities to sing songs and read stories.

Inspectors commended the introduction of a library system in which children can take books home to read with their families.

After being informed of the judgement, deputy manager Laura Worthy said: “We will be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year and so we are over the moon with this report. The staff have been amazing and everything went brilliant on the day.

"When the staff were told about the judgement everyone was just cheering. Parents are also really please and have been congratulating us when they have arrived to drop off their children.

"I’d also like to thank the parents for their support.”

Staff and children at Hill View Nursery have been celebrating their good Ofsted report.

Inspectors also praised the nursery for the early development of children’s mathematical understanding.

The report stated: “Staff weave mathematical language into the day. For example, they talk about the size of structures in the block area. Children join in with number songs, such as 'one, two, three, four, five, once I caught a fish alive'. Children are familiar with these songs as they join in and clap and shout at the end of each song.”

Inspectors also highlighted the development of children’s interest in the natural environment with staff having brought in caterpillars to allow the children to develop an understanding of how they evolve into butterflies.

Lead inspector Sonia Berry was fulsome in her praise of the children’s behaviour.

She said: “Children are polite and friendly. They learn to share, take turns and cooperate with each other. Staff act as good role models and remind children to be kind to their friends. For example, staff help children to negotiate whose turn it is to play with popular resources.