Seaburn Dene Primary School Year 5 teacher James Ashton took part in the elite event on November 26 after securing the required qualifying position and time in the Southport Triathlon to run as part of the Great British team.

With around 1,000 competitors taking part, James finished as the 33rd best triathlete in the world for his age group.

The 30-year-old said: “We firstly completed a one mile swim in the Persian Gulf which was followed by a 40km bike and an 11km run. I was just pleased to be part of it as there were some real elite athletes, some of whom had competed in various events in the Olympics.

"The temperature on the day was 33 degrees Celsius and the sun was radiating off the road. It was really tough but an unbelievable experience and I really couldn’t have done anymore.”

Having been a keen golfer as a youngster, James only took up the sport at the age of 22 after watching an event on television.

He completed the gruelling course in two hours and twenty minutes, fulfilling his “dream” of taking part in a World Championships.

Seaburn Dene Primary School teacher James Ashton with pupils Caden Wright, 10, Seb Knowles, nine and Mathilda Marrs, 10.

After being given special dispensation by his school to travel to the event, James now hopes to use his experience to inspire the children he teaches.

He said: “Hopefully this will inspire the children to take on their own challenges and develop a growth mindset and resilience to keep going in the face of adversity.

"It’s also about promoting healthy lifestyles.”

James Ashton getting ready to compete in the World Triathlon Championships in Abu Dhabi.

After Sunderland hosted the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final and with next year’s World Championship due to take place in the city in July, James already looks to be inspiring the next generation of triathletes among his pupils.

Caden Wright, 10, said: “I would like to compete in an event when I’m older. It shows you can be a normal teacher and achieve great things.”

Seb Knowles, nine, added: “I think it’s incredible that a teacher is also really good at triathlons.”

Mathilda Marrs, 10, added: “I’m really proud of Mr Ashton. I like running, biking and swimming and it’s really important to keep fit.”

Seaburn Dene Primary School teacher James Ashton with his medal for competing in World Triathlon Championships in Abu Dhabi.