Pictures capture the action as the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final comes to Sunderland

Athletes took to the sea, as well as running along the seafront, while the cycling stage followed a route through Roker Park.

Marine Walk will see the majority of the action with the start and finish lines situated on the seafront as well as transition zones where participants will switch disciplines.

The Super Series event brings together athletes from the British Triathlon Youth & Junior, Senior and ParatriSuper Series’, including the British and Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier.

Events began at 8am this morning and there will be more races tomorrow.

Undefined: readMore

1. The perfect setting Crowds line Roker seafront for the cycling Photo: NNP Photo Sales

2. Concentration The British Triathlon Finals at Roker on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Into the park Cyclists enter Roker Park Photo: NNP Photo Sales

4. Pedal power Passing the Roker play area Photo: NNP Photo Sales