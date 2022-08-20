News you can trust since 1873
Pictures capture the action as the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final comes to Sunderland

Crowds packed Sunderland seafront as The British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final came to town.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:23 pm

Athletes took to the sea, as well as running along the seafront, while the cycling stage followed a route through Roker Park.

Marine Walk will see the majority of the action with the start and finish lines situated on the seafront as well as transition zones where participants will switch disciplines.

The Super Series event brings together athletes from the British Triathlon Youth & Junior, Senior and ParatriSuper Series’, including the British and Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier.

Events began at 8am this morning and there will be more races tomorrow.

1. The perfect setting

Crowds line Roker seafront for the cycling

Photo: NNP

2. Concentration

The British Triathlon Finals at Roker on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Into the park

Cyclists enter Roker Park

Photo: NNP

4. Pedal power

Passing the Roker play area

Photo: NNP

Sunderland
