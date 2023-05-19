Over 300 parents enjoyed home made sandwiches, sausage rolls, pasties and pies along with hot and cold beverages after the school opened its doors to customers this morning (Thursday may 18).

There were also a range of desserts and afternoon cream teas to enjoy with all items retailing for between 50 pence and one pound.

Enjoying the mouthwatering delights on offer was Hayley Scott, 30, whose daughter Amelia, 10, attends the school.

Hayley said: “I’ve had a cup of coffee and a chocolate brownie and they were both lovely. I think the bistro is a really good idea as it teaches the children new skills and also gives an opportunity for parents to socialise.”

Gemma Richardason, 39, whose son Mason, 10, attends the school, said: “I’ve had a cup of coffee and a flap jack and they were both really nice. I think it’s a really good idea and also helps to build a relationship with parents at the school.”

The idea to open the school Bistro was devised by Year 6 pupils. While the food was cooked by the academy’s catering staff, it was served by the pupils who also used their maths skills to take in money from customers and provide change.

Academy 360 Year 6 pupils created a community bistro to raise money for their school.

Mason Fraser, 11, said: “It was my job to welcome customers as they arrived and to serve the desserts. I think it’s a really good idea to get parents into school and I’ve really enjoyed working in the bistro.”

Lilly Miller, 10, said: “I really enjoyed meeting people and I think this has helped to develop my communication skills. I’m looking forward to being able to try the sausage rolls.”

Ethan Robson, 11, added: “I’ve really enjoyed today and it makes a nice change to be out of the classroom.”

Proceeds from the bistro will be used by the School Council to support the academy.

Year 6 pupils served food and drinks to over 300 customers.

Council member and head boy Jay Boynton, 11, said: “We really had to work as a team and the plan is to use the money to buy some new play equipment and stationery.”

The enterprise has been coordinated by Year 6 teacher Chantelle Mclaren.

She said: “The bistro is linked to our careers and business education and the idea is for the children to develop practical skills which they can use in the future. As well as the food, there was also a raffle and the money raised will be used to purchase resources to help the school.

Academy 360 pupils served a range of desserts, pastries and drinks.

"It will be up to the children to decide what to spend the money on.”

Head of primary school, Helena West added: “The bistro has been brought to life by the children. They have planned it, worked out the finances and are also providing the front of house service.

"As well as enabling the children to develop new skills, inviting parents and families into the school strengthens relationships and creates a strong community.

