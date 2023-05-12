Riley, his dad Paul and step-mother Natalie were left devastated on October 15 2022 when 19-month-old Olivia tragically passed away.

Olivia died in her sleep with the cause of death given by doctors as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The charity The Lullaby Trust supported the family with counselling.

Riley, 15, said: “The charity really helped when Olivia passed away. Olivia’s death was totally unexpected and we were in shock. I just felt numb. If someone is old or ill then you can expect it but there was no sign this was going to happen.”

It was during a conversation with his aunt, Hollie Pemberton, last month that Riley decided to raise money for the Lullaby Trust by climbing Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

He said: “My auntie suggested it and I just thought it was a really good idea to raise money for this amazing charity and to also raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome and to let people know there’s help out there.”

On April 22, Riley set off from Seathwaite and completed the 16 mile circular trek taking in the summit of England’s highest point.

Riley Greener, 15, has been raising money for The Lullaby Trust in honour of his baby sister Olivia.

Riley said: “It was a tough walk which lasted over seven hours. Throughout the walk I thought about my sister and this really kept me going. Next year we plan on doing another fundraising walk and I would like to make this an annual event in Olivia’s memory.”

To raise money, Riley set up a JustGiving page and “smashed” his £500 target and has currently raised £2,160.

He added: “If you would like to help then any donations would be really appreciated.”

Riley Greener, 15, on the summit of Scafell Pike.

Sandhill View Academy assistant headteacher Anthony Blake said: “Climbing Scafell Pike is a massive achievement and a really nice way for Riley to remember his sister.

"It’s fantastic that someone so young has decided to raise money in this way.”

The Lullaby Trust offers safer sleep advice for infants and babies as well as a range of bereavement support services.