News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Watch as 'shocked' schoolboy receives 10 out of 10 homework video message from I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star Declan Donnelly

Eight-year-old William Potts was left “shocked” after receiving a video message from his “hero” Declan Donnelly showing the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of here star reading the schoolboy’s story and grading it 10 out of 10.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST

William, who attends Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Primary School in Peterlee, wrote the all action adventure story about his heroes Ant and Dec becoming stranded on a desert island.

The Year 4 pupil was left star struck after the former Byker Grove actor sent William a video showing him reading his book before grading it 10 out of 10 and signing his autograph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on video, Dec told William how much he loved his story.

Most Popular

“I’ve just finished reading your story about Ant and Dec on the desert island with the helicopter. I absolutely loved it. I thought it was absolutely brilliant, amazing and fantastic work,” he said.

"I can’t wait to read your next one. Keep up the good work and keep working hard.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Autistic boy Luke McGann raises thousands for school with month of sponsored wal...

After receiving the video message from the popular Saturday Night Takeaway presenter, William said: “I was really shocked and really impressed. I was honoured to get the video.”

William with his teacher Sarah Howells alongside TV star Declan Donnelly who is reading his story.William with his teacher Sarah Howells alongside TV star Declan Donnelly who is reading his story.
William with his teacher Sarah Howells alongside TV star Declan Donnelly who is reading his story.

Dec was presented with William’s book and was able to read the story thanks to the efforts of William’s school teacher Sarah Howells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Howells told how the wonderful gesture came about.

“Dec is my partner’s relative and at a family gathering I mentioned how one of my children had written a lovely story about him and Ant,” she said.

“He was keen to read it and suggested making a video to show him how much he thought of the story.

William's story marked and signed by Declan Donnelly.William's story marked and signed by Declan Donnelly.
William's story marked and signed by Declan Donnelly.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was amazing to be able to give a child this experience. It was great to see how much it inspired the children to want to write more. The class was so excited for him, and it was great to see his face after he watched the video.”

SEE ALSO: Sunderland author who lost dad at 10 pens book to help children with their emotional wellbeing

Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Primary School is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust which oversees 29 schools in Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

Related topics:Peterlee