William, who attends Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Primary School in Peterlee, wrote the all action adventure story about his heroes Ant and Dec becoming stranded on a desert island.

The Year 4 pupil was left star struck after the former Byker Grove actor sent William a video showing him reading his book before grading it 10 out of 10 and signing his autograph.

Speaking on video, Dec told William how much he loved his story.

“I’ve just finished reading your story about Ant and Dec on the desert island with the helicopter. I absolutely loved it. I thought it was absolutely brilliant, amazing and fantastic work,” he said.

"I can’t wait to read your next one. Keep up the good work and keep working hard.”

After receiving the video message from the popular Saturday Night Takeaway presenter, William said: “I was really shocked and really impressed. I was honoured to get the video.”

William with his teacher Sarah Howells alongside TV star Declan Donnelly who is reading his story.

Dec was presented with William’s book and was able to read the story thanks to the efforts of William’s school teacher Sarah Howells.

Ms Howells told how the wonderful gesture came about.

“Dec is my partner’s relative and at a family gathering I mentioned how one of my children had written a lovely story about him and Ant,” she said.

“He was keen to read it and suggested making a video to show him how much he thought of the story.

William's story marked and signed by Declan Donnelly.

“It was amazing to be able to give a child this experience. It was great to see how much it inspired the children to want to write more. The class was so excited for him, and it was great to see his face after he watched the video.”