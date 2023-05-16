News you can trust since 1873
‘Hidden gem’ Sunderland nursery judged 'good' after latest Ofsted inspection

Apple Blossom Day Nursery director Christian Balmer said staff are delighted after their good Ofsted inspection.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 16th May 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:57 BST

The nursery on Durham Road was judged to be good in all areas with inspectors highlighting how children “enjoy their time in the nursery” and the positive relationships established between the children and staff who have “high expectations” for their learning.

Inspectors said: “Staff working in the 'sunflower' room are very keen for children to make the best possible progress. They plan a range of activities to help children to develop the skills they need for school, such as writing and reading.

“Staff know where children are in their learning and talk confidently about how they’re helping them to develop their skills. They are attentive, and spend time talking to the children who demonstrate high levels of engagement.”

Following the inspection Christian said: “We are delighted with the report which reads like a very good judgement and is really amazing in parts. The staff team really pulled together under this new Ofsted framework, which is very much focused on learning.

"The staff are fantastic and they’re incredibly pleased with the judgement.”

Christian was most pleased the report recognised the “very good relationships” established with parents who praised the progress their children have made.

Staff and children at Apple Blossom Day Nursery on Durham Road celebrate their good Ofsted inspection.Staff and children at Apple Blossom Day Nursery on Durham Road celebrate their good Ofsted inspection.
Staff and children at Apple Blossom Day Nursery on Durham Road celebrate their good Ofsted inspection.

Lead inspector Elizabeth Fish said: “Staff talk to parents about what children have been doing and find out information about children's interests at home. They use a range of methods to communicate with them. These include regular meetings and electronic communication, as well as talking to parents about their child's day.

"Parents feel the staff keep them really well informed.”

Christian added: “I was delighted when I saw that parents described the nursery as a ‘hidden gem’ in Sunderland.”

The report was fulsome in its praise for the nursery’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the training provided for staff to “strengthen their practice”.

Ms Fish said: “Children with SEND make good progress. The special educational needs coordinator is knowledgeable and is keen to continue to develop her skills further.

"Staff identify any concerns about children's learning swiftly. They put additional support plans in place and liaise with a range of professionals as appropriate. Staff then act on any advice given to help children to make the best possible progress.”

