University of Sunderland MA Radio Audio and Podcasting student Hope Lynes will host her show from 2pm to 5pm every Saturday on the national station which has a weekly audience of over 300,000 listeners.

The 22-year-old landed the job after impressing during a guest appearance in May last year where she was one of eight hopefuls given the chance to take over the Kerrang airwaves and “share their most loved music with the Kerrang audience”.

Hope said: “It's an incredible feeling, I grew up listening to Kerrang and reading their magazines. In terms of the type of music I like listening to and discussing, it’s the perfect station for me.

"The shows I’ve done so far have gone down so well and I’m filled with pride, love and the slightest sense of impostor syndrome – although I suppose that’s going to be a given moving from student broadcasting to national broadcasting.

“This opportunity is a dream come true. I can't wait to see what the future brings, but for now, I’m just so excited to be given the opportunity to nerd out about some incredible music and a brand and station I’m passionate about.”

Hope has learnt her trade hosting Punk Princesses on Spark, the University’s community radio station, and in 2022 she was nominated for the Rising Star (Industry) Award at the Youth Music Awards.

Music and Content Director for Kerrang, Ric Blaxill said: “I’m very excited to welcome Hope to Kerrang.

"This appointment is another indication of the station’s ambition to increase diversity on our schedule and introduce new presenter talent, both to Kerrang and the wider Bauer family.

“Outside of that ambition, Hope’s path to presenting is one that will hopefully inspire more young potential presenters out there. Her future is bright and it’s a pleasure to be at the start of this exciting journey with her.”

Hope will be hosting her show every Saturday between 2pm and 5pm.

