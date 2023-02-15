Wendy Price received the honour for her services to Higher Education as part of the Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List, and with Queen Elizabeth II sadly passing away in September (2022) it was left to the new King to present the title in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Valentines Day (February 14).

Wendy was born in Gateshead but grew up in Washington where she attended what is now Biddick Academy.

For the last 20 years Wendy has worked for the university as Head of Widening Access and Participation where she has played a pivotal role in encouraging and supporting disadvantaged students to enter and succeed in Higher Education.

In particular, in 2016 Wendy spearheaded the University’s award-winning We Care Programme, which develops and supports students who’ve been in care and estranged from their families, through their university life.

After attending the ceremony with husband Nathan and their two sons, Wendy said: “King Charles asked me about my job at the University and was particularly interested to know how students were supported during the pandemic.

“It was such a wonderful occasion and a great privilege to accept this award from King Charles. It meant so much to me to have my family there with me and it’s a memory we will all treasure for many years to come.

Wendy Price with her OBE at Windsor Castle.

“I’m delighted to receive this award which recognises not only my work supporting care experienced and estranged students, but also the University’s commitment to ensuring higher education is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or personal circumstances.

“I’m so fortunate to work with amazing colleagues who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our students receive the best possible support to thrive. To talk to King Charles about our University and my work was a great honour.”

Wendy joined the University in 2000 as a recruitment officer, a role in which she “realised her passion for supporting care experienced students”.

Wendy with husband Nathan and their two sons.

