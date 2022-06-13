University of Sunderland rises nine places in Complete University Guide league table

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Sunderland has been ranked 83rd for the upcoming academic year compared to its previous position of 92nd.

Publication of the tables continues the upward trajectory for the university after a rise of 26 places in the most recent Sunday Times league table and an eight-place improvement in the Guardian league table.

Durham University has held its position in sixth place, sitting just below Imperial College London, with Oxford and Cambridge once again taking the top two positions.

Every year, the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.

The tables help people find the right university for them in their area ,and are also informative for local employers to know what skills people are coming to the area to develop.

Universities are judged on the average point scores achieved by students starting their courses, assessment of the quality of research undertaken by the university, and a survey of student satisfaction with the teaching they’ve received.

Teesside University had the lowest regional ranking, placed in 94th position, while Northumbria and Newcastle Universities were ranked 43rd and 36th respectively.

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Many prospective North East students are keen to find the best university in the local area.