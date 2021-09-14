The University of Sunderland has risen eight places in the Guardian's best universities league table.

The University of Sunderland has been ranked 92 out of 121 listed universities for the coming academic year, up from 100th position last year.

Universities are ranked based on criteria including student satisfaction with their courses, quality of teaching, student-to-staff teaching ratios and the percentage of students continuing into their second year.

Sunderland scored a total of 60.6 out of 100 with 80.8 per cent of students satisfied with their courses and 83.1 satisfied with their teaching experience while 72 per cent of students were in graduate level jobs, professional training or higher education fifteen months after graduating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Michael Young, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University, said: “While university league tables are only one measure of success, we are delighted to see this improvement, which reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for our students.

"We’re particularly pleased to see some courses rise significantly in subject rankings, including English & Creative Writing and Sociology, with Arts, Media and Photography ranked very highly as well.”

It marks a week of positivity for the university who are also celebrating being shortlisted for University of the Year - the leading category in the Times Higher Education annual awards for 2021.

Professor Young added: "It's particularly pleasing this comes just days after the university was shortlisted.”

Speaking after the nomination, Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Such recognition speaks volumes about the outstanding work being done by students and staff. It’s also testament to the growing reputation of the University and, indeed, Sunderland more generally.”

A message from the editor: