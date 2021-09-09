University of Sunderland named among six shortlisted for University of the Year

The University of Sunderland is on the shortlist for University of the Year

The University of Sunderland has been shortlisted as University of the Year, the leading category in THE – Times Higher Education – annual awards for 2021.

It comes after Sunderland named University of the Year for Social Inclusion by The Times and The Sunday Times in September 2020, and leaders at the institution say the latest shortlisting marks the culmination of a successful 12 months for Wearside’s seat of higher education.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a significant moment for the university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland University Vice Chancellor Sir David Bell meets Student Ambassadors at CitySpace. Picture: DAVID WOOD

“It is another accolade for our great city and will be a matter of pride to everyone who lives, works and studies here.

“Such recognition speaks volumes about the outstanding work being done by students and staff, even during a global pandemic. It is also testament to the growing reputation of the University and, indeed, Sunderland more generally.”

John Mowbray, Chair of the University Board of Governors, said: “I am delighted that our work at the University is increasingly being noticed, and commented on positively, at the national level. This award reflects the commitment of students and staff, something that the governors see on a day-by-day basis.

“I pay tribute to the whole University community, including my fellow governors, for their belief in the institution and their constant desire to improve all that we do.”

The University of Sunderland is on the shortlist for University of the Year

The university’s entry was centred around the concept of Sunderland being an institution that ‘knows its place’ by being clear about its life-changing purpose; sharp in its ambitions for students from all backgrounds; distinctive in its contribution to higher education; and embedded in the city and north-east region.

You can view a video of Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Sir David Bell talking about the nomination here

The University has 20,000 students based in campuses in the north-east of England, London and Hong Kong, and at its global partnerships with learning institutions in 15 countries.

The winner of the category will be announced at the awards ceremony on 25 November.

University Chancellor Emeli Sandè visits the university and officially open the new School of Medicine. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.