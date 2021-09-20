The University moved up from last year’s ranking of 103 to this year’s 77th place, according to the latest tables.

Despite major challenges facing the higher education sector due to the pandemic, the University continues to thrive, having this month also been shortlisted as University of the Year for the Times Higher Education Awards.

Last year, the University was also named as University of the Year for Social Inclusion by the Sunday Times.

Last week, the University also moved up the Guardian League tables, with a number of rises in subject rankings, including English & Creative Writing and Sociology, Arts, Media and Photography.

The latest league tables are published just days before thousands of students prepare to start –or continue – their educational journey with the University of Sunderland.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “League tables are only one indicator of what happens in the University and should always be treated with caution.

“However, our improved ranking in The Sunday Times Good University Guide, alongside us being University of the Year for Social Inclusion in 2021 and our recent shortlisting as University of the Year, are indicators of the growing standing and reputation of the University of Sunderland.”

Universities are ranked based on criteria including student satisfaction with their courses, quality of teaching, student-to-staff teaching ratios and the percentage of students continuing into their second year.