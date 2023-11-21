Sunderland's Anti-Bullying Week is hailed a success

The anti-bullying message was taken to over 500 school children

Anti-Bullying Week ran November 13-17.

Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo Group has been praised for its support for Anti-Bullying Week.

The week, which ended on November 17, was a nationally recognised event organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Gentoo partnered with North East physical wellbeing firm BlueJay Wellness CIC to show their support for Anti-Bullying Week. More than 500 young people across nine primary schools took part in sessions, which involved lots of fun with a serious message.

BlueJay Wellness uses yoga and mindfulness to discuss bullying, teaching young people to use positive self-talk. The sessions help them to feel able to report bullying, but also to help tackle mental health issues that may lead to young people feeling the need to hurt others.

Teachers said the relaxed atmosphere made children feel comfortable with speaking about personal opinions and the sessions gave them a greater understanding of their self-worth.

Nicola Hill, headteacher at Hetton Primary School said: “We know that children are suffering more and more with mental health and want to encourage talking about it. Thank you for coming to us.”

Lisa Cryer, founder of BlueJay said: “'I'm so grateful to Gentoo for their support in this brilliant project across the city. The impact is going to be massive, reaching over 500 children and spreading these important messages.”

As well as providing housing, Gentoo Group aims to support its customers and communities by investing in services that help people live their best possible life.

Louise Bassett, CEO of Gentoo said: “As the largest landlord in Sunderland, we feel responsible for creating safe environments for children and young people. We know we cannot do everything on our own and we value partnerships with social enterprises like BlueJay Wellness.

“We want the children in our communities to feel safe but to also understand the seriousness of bullying and these brilliant sessions will hopefully raise awareness of anti-bullying and reduce its impact.”

Anti-Bullying Week has the theme Make A Noise About Bullying. The event served to remind everyone whether in school, at home, in the community or online that bullying can be stopped.