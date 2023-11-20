Sunderland schoolgirl chosen to be Anne Frank ambassador

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christ's College student Erin Sweeney, 11, leafing through her copy of Anne Frank's Diary of a Young Girl.

A Sunderland schoolgirl has been selected as a national Anne Frank Ambassador.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Swinney, 11, a Year 6 student at Christ’s College in Grindon, applied for the role after learning the story of the brief life of one of the most famous figures from World War II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Frank was used as an example of prejudice and discrimination in a visiting workshop in school that focused on protected characteristics.

The students worked with Samantha Winnard from the Anne Frank Trust on a two-day Voices of Equality project, in which they explored antisemitism and prejudice.

Erin’s successful application, which included a poem she wrote, was selected by The Anne Frank Trust UK and will see her joining the Anne Frank Youth Empowerment Programme.

As an ambassador Erin will work and learn with an anti-prejudice mentor until she is 16. This is likely to involve trips, events, online workshops, creative projects, residentials and media interviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin said: “I wanted to become an ambassador because I wanted to learn more about Anne Frank and I found the workshop sessions really interesting.

“Being an ambassador means that I know right from wrong and can use this knowledge in my leadership roles in school. I work with younger children in school and make sure they are treating each other fairly, which is one of our core virtues. We can learn a lot from the past to shape our future actions."

Julie Normanton, principal of the college, said: “The Anne Frank Trust has stated that they were really impressed by Erin’s application and her commitment and passion to developing her role and voice in challenging prejudice and discrimination.

" She is a real credit to Christ’s College.”

Anne Frank ambassador Erin Sweeney was presented with a certificate in a assembly at Christ's College.

Samantha said: “I was wholly impressed with the Year 6 classes at Christ’s College. The students really seemed to connect with the story of Anne Frank and all fully embraced the different activities through both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students showed real passion and empathy when speaking about challenging prejudice and discrimination."