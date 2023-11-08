Building is underway at housing group Gentoo’s latestdevelopment, Cricketers Hill in Carley Hill, working in partnership with Sunderland-based regeneration specialists RE:GEN.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Building is underway at housing group Gentoo’s latest development, Cricketers Hill in Carley Hill, in partnership with Sunderland-based regeneration specialists RE:GEN.

The development consists of 115 homes including two, three and four bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments. It will see a 4.28-hectare brownfield site redeveloped for affordable housing on what was previously the site of Carley Hill Education Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Sunderland City Council, Gentoo was awarded a £1.95million grant from the Brownfield Land Release Fund 2, from the One Public Estate Programme.

From left: Lee Francis of RE:GEN, Cllr Kevin Johnston and Louise Buckton of Gentoo on site at Cricketers Hill, Carley Hill. Picture by Angela Carrington/Bigger Picture Agency.

The new homes will be built with sustainable technology featuring air source heat pumps, smart meters, photo-voltaic panels, full fill cavity wall insulation and vehicle charging points.

The homes will be available for affordable rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.

Cricketers Hill is Gentoo’s launchpad for Rent to Buy. The scheme aims to ease things for aspiring homeowners saving for deposits to buy homes in the future by paying affordable rent, calculated at 20% less than market rents for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, customers will be offered the chance to buy their home outright or through Shared Ownership.

Work has started on Cricketers Hill.

Louise Buckton, Gentoo construction director, said: “Our new development at Carley Hill marks Gentoo’s tenth affordable development across the city, showing our dedication to providing much needed affordable homes in Sunderland.

“We are delighted to be working alongside RE:GEN to provide our customers with brand new homes they can access in a variety of ways including affordable rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.”

Lee Francis, CEO of RE:GEN Group, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract from Gentoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project not only symbolises our strength and offering in the social housing space across regeneration and new build, but reflects more than two years of a brilliant partnership we’ve enjoyed with the team at Gentoo, who continue to put their trust and confidence in our team to deliver for them, and their customers.