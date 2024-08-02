Sunderland students go into Africa to broaden their healthcare horizons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two healthcare students from the city’s university have spent the last six weeks experiencing what life is like working in a hospital in Tanzania.

Occupational therapy students Charlotte Eastick and Alisha Knox, left Wearside and travelled to Tanzania to discover just how different patient care in Eastern Africa can be compared to what they have experienced in Sunderland.

The pair, who are about to enter the third year of their course, were based in Dar es Salaam where they worked in the Muhimbili National Hospital.

Charlotte and Alisha mainly worked in the Rehabilitative Medicine Department which encompassed both occupational therapy and physiotherapy, but also spent time in other areas of the hospital including physical health, paediatrics, and psychiatry. Charlotte, 23, said: “I had somewhat of an idea of what to expect when we arrived in Tanzania, but being in a hospital environment really made me realise how different things were going to be in comparison to being back at home.

Charlotte Eastick (right) and Alisha Knox at the Muhimbili National Hospital. | UOS

“Each department we worked in had clients presenting with different conditions, including nerve injuries, anxiety, depression, delayed milestones, club foot, burns, and many more.

"One example of this was working in the physical health department with a young boy who had been diagnosed with autism. We worked on interventions to increase his concentration levels, such as throwing and catching a ball and counting from 0-10 in Swahili.”

During their time in Tanzania, the students lived in a shared home occupied by student doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and midwives.

Charlotte added: “They came from all over the world, including the UK, Netherlands, and Australia.

“It was lovely to share the experience with fellow healthcare students, as we were in this together and were able to build long-lasting friendships with so many people.” As well as broadening their professional horizons, the duo were also able to immerse themselves in the country’s culture and natural world.

Charlotte said: “The people were wonderful and as a culture, the Tanzanian community is lovely.

“They were always welcoming, wanted to learn more about us, and loved telling us what foods to try out.

“We finished our trip with a safari at Mikumi National Park. When we arrived, we went on a sunset game-drive where we saw crocodiles, wildebeests, and lions.

“The next day we went on a full-day game drive and saw elephants, giraffes, zebras, lions, and so much more. It was amazing how close we got to the animals.

"It was an incredible experience and one that I will never, ever forget.” Charlotte and Alisha took part in the experience through the company Work the World, which offers placements abroad for student doctors, nurses, midwives and other allied health professions.

Charlotte Eastick and Alisha Knox at Mikumi National Park with other students on placement. | UOS

In order to take part in the “once in a lifetime opportunity” the students had to raise over £5,000.

Alisha, 23, said: “We made such a good team. As well as the support of our friends and family and all our fundraising we have been lucky enough to receive grants from the University’s Futures Fund to cover the costs of our flights, and the Rotary Club of Sunderland has also donated money to us towards our trip costs.

“We were also awarded the Barbara Tyldesley award from the Royal College of Occupational Therapists. We are so grateful for everyone’s help.”

Charlotte added: "I have certainly caught the travel bug, and when I qualify I would love to go travelling with Work the World again.

“I am hoping to travel to the Philippines and experience what their occupational therapy interventions are like in comparison to Tanzania.”