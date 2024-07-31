Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A University of Sunderland lecturer whose baby was born premature is hoping her research into Sweden’s approach to supporting babies and their families on neonatal units will benefit parents in the city and the North East.

In 2017, Dr Rachel Collum was “thrown into the neonatal world” when her son was born almost 11 weeks early, weighing just 2lb 10oz.

Rachel, who lectures in Psychology at the University, said: “As first-time parents, it was terrifying. No parent expects to be changing tiny nappies through an incubator porthole or having to watch as their baby is pierced with needles and cannulas.

“The most difficult part of being on the neonatal unit was having to ask permission for a cuddle - often to be told that our baby wasn’t stable enough - and needing to leave our baby in the care of practical strangers every night when we had to go home.”

Dr Rachel Collum and her son in the neonatal unit and in 2024 as at the age of six. | UOS

It was an experience which Dr Collum described as a “violation of parenthood” as she embarked on her quest to work with other families experiencing neonatal stays to ensure that they receive quality Family Integrated Care (FICare) – where “families work in true partnership with professional teams”.

She added: “I want to make sure no parent feels like an outsider in the care of their own baby.

“We’re already seeing some fantastic examples of best practice across our region and are really hopeful that, the more we have these conversations where parents can share their perspectives in partnership with neonatal teams, the more deeply embedded FICare will become as standard.”

Part of Dr Collum’s research led to her working with neonatal nurses in Sweden, which has a gold standard for its FICare practice.

The Swedish FICare approach covers areas including the language practitioners use, how parents are included in ward rounds, and the skills that parents are supported to learn when caring for their babies.

Dr Collum said: “It’s about acknowledging and supporting that parents are not visitors but should be a core part of the care team and involved in all decisions and cares of their baby.

“This means moving away from concepts like ‘being allowed’ or ‘asking permission’ and empowering families to feel confident that their baby belongs to them.”

Dr Collum recently hosted an interactive workshop in collaboration with the Northern Neonatal Network and Neonatal Nurses Association, to share the findings findings from her research.

Twenty-four parents and neonatal staff attended the workshop at the University’s Murray Health building.

Dr Collum said: “It was such a great day. Each group had some fantastically honest discussions about some of the barriers and difficulties of implementing FICare, but also used the opportunity to share some of the excellent practices already happening across our region.