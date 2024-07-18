Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Because my mam was doing a degree at the time, I felt I could do it as well’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Coxon, her mother Emma and grandmother Gloria represent three generations of the same family to now graduate with a degree from the University of Sunderland.

After graduating this summer (2024) with a degree in Primary Education, Lauren has secured a job as Year R teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Emma graduated from the University in 2021 with a BA Hons Business Management and Leadership Practice degree and Gloria graduated in 1997 with a postgraduate certificate in Management in Practice.

University of Sunderland.

Lauren said: “When I was deciding to go to university, my mam was at university and so I watched her do it.

“My mam worked a full time job as well as studying. I think it made me want to go to university more, because at first I didn't.

“I was going to do nursing and then I changed my mind because I thought I wanted to do something different and I quite enjoyed teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because my mam was doing a degree at the time, I felt I could do it as well.” Both Emma and Gloria got to see Lauren graduate during a ceremony at the Stadium of Light.

Emma said: “I am so proud of Lauren and all her achievements throughout her time at university.

“All her hard work, grit and determination has allowed her to follow her dreams of becoming a teacher whilst choosing to stay close to her red and white roots.”

Gloria added: “As a mother and grandmother, I am so proud of what both Emma and Lauren have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I personally know it's hard work, especially working full time alongside attending university. But the hard work pays off and gives you the qualification to help you in your chosen career.

“Sunderland provides the courses that fit with working life and work life balance, which is very important.”

Whilst at the University, Lauren was selected for the Sir Tom Cowie Excellence Scholarship that awards students £10,000 “to unlock their potential”.

University of Sunderland.

Having secured her first teaching job, Lauren has a particular interest in supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Tom Cowie scholarship is probably the biggest achievement I've had over the whole three years.

“I don't think I would have actually done as well in my overall classification if I hadn't had that scholarship.

“The job I've got is a class teacher for reception, so I've got the youngest in the school.

“The school is very big on inclusion and it's very much up my street. They're very SEND children focused, which is what I wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes the children in mainstream get a little bit overlooked and that's the gap I wanted to fill.”

And Lauren may not be the last family member to graduate from the city’s university.

She added: “When you think about it, my kids might want to go to university, and they might go to Sunderland. They could be the next ones. It’s nice to say it could be a family legacy.”