University of Sunderland trainee teachers benefit from £20,000 scholarship thanks to former SAFC chairman
Two young trainee teachers have benefited from £10,000 each to support them in their final year of teacher training at the University of Sunderland.
Primary Education students Lauren Coxon, 20, and Millie Herron, 22, will benefit from the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award scholarship with the funding left as a legacy by the former SAFC chairman and supporter of the University of Sunderland.
The award was set up in memory of the Wearside-born entrepreneur who died in 2012, aged 89. Sir Tom Cowie was a long-term supporter of the University and believed passionately in its principles of affording those with talent, regardless of background, the opportunity to enter higher education.
As part of his legacy, the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award was set up to support students to achieve their full potential.
Lauren hopes to become a primary school teacher, teaching students with special educational needs and disabilities.
She currently works for Vision for Education as a Teaching Assistant in special needs schools, alongside her studies.
Lauren is also a carer for a little girl who has Batten Disease, a genetic neurological disease which is sadly progressive, and terminal.
She said: “I applied for the scholarship as I am keen to take up various courses such as Makaton, a language used to communicate through speech, signs, and symbols which supports people with disabilities and learning disabilities so they can communicate.
"I also wanted to be able to focus on my final year of studies and not worry about how I can support myself financially.”
Millie Heron, from Sunderland, is also hoping to help support vulnerable primary school students.
She said: “I am planning on staying and working within the local area once I graduate, so it is great being able to gain experience working in local schools during my placement time at the University.
“After I graduate I want to complete a Forest School training course which will allow me to be fully qualified to lead forest school sessions within schools and promote the benefits of outdoor learning around other schools.” Professor Lyyne McKenna MBE, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society, said: “I am absolutely delighted that this year our recipients are Primary Education students. 2023-24 has certainly been a year where we have been able to celebrate the achievements of our staff and students in initial teacher training.” Details of eligible courses and how students can apply for the Sir Tom Cowie scholarship can be found on the university's website.