Sunderland pupils learn vital CPR following fundraising to purchase five defibrillators

Pupils raised the money via a number of fundraising ventures including non-uniform days, a Wear Red Day and the school’s first ever Raising and Giving Week.

The school have ordered five defibrillators which are to be installed around the school site, including one external defibrillator on the main school yard which can be used when the school is open for community use and during the school day.

Alongside the fundraising, “nearly all” of the pupils have taken part in life-saving CPR and defibrillator training which the school’s leadership team feel are an “important life-skill”.

The sessions were run by local charity the Red Sky Foundation who are also providing and installing the defibrillators.

Canis Richardson, 12, said: “It’s really important to know how to use a defibrillator to save a life. Thanks to Red Sky, we know how to perform CPR both in school and outside of school.

"Every school should have a defibrillator and pupils should know how to use it and to perform basic CPR. We are confident that we can now save a life.”

Pupils from Southmoor Academy learning vital life-saving CPR.

Isaac Woodland, 13, added: “Working with the Red Sky helps to raise awareness of this amazing charity so that others know about it and what they are doing. We are helping to raise money to provide life-saving equipment in order to help others.”

The Foundation also supports the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Assistant Headteacher Simon Wareham said: “We have always strongly believed that it’s essential for our staff and students learn about life-saving skills. We will continue training our students each year so that the whole school will feel confident in what to do to save a life, including being able to use our own defibrillators.

A CPR training session being delivered at Southmoor Academy by the Red Sky Foundation.

"We are delighted to partner with the amazing Red Sky Foundation so all of our fundraising activities from now on support to provide life-saving equipment in the local area.”

Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working so closely with Southmoor Academy and the partnership between us has led to a real synergy in making a positive impact in and around the local community.”

Students at Southmoor Academy raised nearly £2,000 to purchase five defibrillators from the Red Sky Foundation.

