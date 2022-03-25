Sunderland children give generously following launch of Peace in Ukraine campaign

With the conflict now in its fourth week, the UN have said around 10 million people have fled their homes in towns and cities besieged by the bombardment of Russian missile strikes.

As well as the 3.6 million who’ve left to take refuge in neighbouring countries, another estimated 6.5 million people are thought to be displaced inside Ukraine.

After seeing heart-wrenching images of the conflict on the television, pupils on the School Council decided they wanted to do something to help and launched their Peace in Ukraine campaign.

All this week students have been collecting and donating money during lunch and break times, receiving a sticker to show their support, while parents have also donated to the appeal via Parent Pay.

A joint statement from School Council members Isabella Raymond, Lucy Myers, Femi Aisida and Otis Arkley, all 12, said: “We have been raising money for innocent civilians in the Ukraine whose lives have been destroyed. The money that we raise is going to go to help these people whose lives have been threatened.

"The reason we have raised money instead of donations is so that it can go directly to the people of Ukraine who need it.”

The money will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal who are present in Ukraine and bordering countries to “provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need”.

Helping to coordinate the appeal is Assistant Headteacher Simon Wareham who said: “We decided to collect money rather than products so that we can send it over to Ukraine so that it can directly help the charities that are working over there.

"We are absolutely amazed at the amount of donations that have come in, not only from our students but also from our wonderful parents who have sent in a lot of money online which will really help the campaign out there in the Ukraine.”

The DEC’s website highlights that £100 of donations can provide emergency food for two families for one month.

The schools Sixth form students have also been collecting donated items to help refugee families.

