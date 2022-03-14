Washington students show how much they care about the people of Ukraine

With the conflict now in it’s third week, 1.75 million people have fled to Poland with thousands more refugees looking for sanctuary in other European countries.

After seeing the tragedy unfold on their television screens, members of the School Council wanted to show their support and do something to help.

On Friday March 11, the school hosted a Ukraine Day in which students made a donation to wear blue and yellow, the national colours of Ukraine, and donated essential items such as toiletries and sanitary products.

Over £1,000 has been donated to the British Red Cross while donated items are being delivered to refugees by the Newcastle Polish Centre.

The school’s canteen also baked Ukraine themed cakes, decorated with messages of support.

School Council member, Christiann Pitcairn, 15, said: “Seeing images of the conflict really made me think of the reality that if I was Ukrainian my three older brothers would have to fight in the war.

Pupils loading the school minibus with some of the donated items.

“Last week we asked, “what can we do to help the people of Ukraine”?

"We came-up with fundraising through a non-uniform day and collections which were agreed to straight away.”

Fellow Council member, Nathan Sheridan, 15, added: “This has really brought the school community together. The students are much more aware of the history of the conflict and feel more able to talk about their concerns about what they see. It really makes you value the life we have in Britain.”

Some of the Ukraine themed cakes with messages of support.

The day saw hundreds of items donated – enough to fill the school’s minibus.

Headteacher Paula Hegarty said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of parents and students to help others at their time of great need. I am so proud of my students. We have had so many donations that we have had to hire additional transport to deliver our supplies.

"The staff have been amazing, making cakes, Lego Ukraine badges and coordinating the collections through Head of School Mrs Parkes.”

School Governor and Sunderland City Councillor, Linda Williams, added: “I’m so proud of our school community for their show of support. It’s fabulous and shows we care about what’s happening in the rest of the world.”

Some of the hundreds of items donated to support families fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

