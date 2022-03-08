Sunderland Children raise £1,000 for North East charities through Raising and Giving Week
Pupils at Southmoor Academy have been designing and hosting their own fundraising events to raise money for three local charities; the Red Sky Foundation, Love Amelia Baby Bank and Sunderland branch of the Salvation Army food bank.
The initiative was led by kind-hearted pupils as part of the school’s Raising and Giving Week, which included cake bake sales, ‘guess the sweets in the jar’ stalls, a raffle vouchers to spend in the Bridges Shopping Centre, a football competition, Henna tattoos, a staff car wash and even the chance to soak teachers with wet sponges.
Year 10 pupil Emma Davies said: "It was an exhilarating week and showed how easily we can all make a significant difference to the community while having a lot of fun in the process”
In addition to hitting their £1,000 target, pupils also had the opportunity to develop leadership, communication and teamwork skills, while developing an understanding of the significant difference they can make in the local community.
Head teacher Joanne Maw said: “Our students and staff surpassed all expectations with their creative and enterprising ways of raising money whilst also having great fun. The fact that they raised so much money for such excellent local causes is wonderful and we are very proud of them all.
"We would also like to thank all parents and carers for their generosity and support.”
The Red Sky Foundation is the school’s official partner charity and provides vital care to children with heart complications in the North East.
The week included a ‘Wear Red Day’ to raise awareness of the foundation’s work and raised £200 in the process.