Sunderland Children raise £1,000 for North East charities through Raising and Giving Week

The initiative was led by kind-hearted pupils as part of the school’s Raising and Giving Week, which included cake bake sales, ‘guess the sweets in the jar’ stalls, a raffle vouchers to spend in the Bridges Shopping Centre, a football competition, Henna tattoos, a staff car wash and even the chance to soak teachers with wet sponges.

Year 10 pupil Emma Davies said: "It was an exhilarating week and showed how easily we can all make a significant difference to the community while having a lot of fun in the process”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to hitting their £1,000 target, pupils also had the opportunity to develop leadership, communication and teamwork skills, while developing an understanding of the significant difference they can make in the local community.

Head teacher Joanne Maw said: “Our students and staff surpassed all expectations with their creative and enterprising ways of raising money whilst also having great fun. The fact that they raised so much money for such excellent local causes is wonderful and we are very proud of them all.

"We would also like to thank all parents and carers for their generosity and support.”

A member of staff at Southmoor Academy being sponged as part of the school's Raising and Giving Week.

The Red Sky Foundation is the school’s official partner charity and provides vital care to children with heart complications in the North East.

The week included a ‘Wear Red Day’ to raise awareness of the foundation’s work and raised £200 in the process.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

The Red Sky Foundation were one of the charities to benefit from the students' fundraising exploits.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.