SUNDERLAND JUBILEE PARTIES: Watch children travel back in time to 1953 as part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A whole room was dedicated to memorabilia about the momentous event, including the Coronation edition of the Sunderland Echo from June 3 1953, with the front page showing a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II being crowned during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Earlier this week, pupils also visited Glenholme House Residential Care Home to speak with residents about their memories of the Coronation and what life was like in Fulwell in the 1950s.
Year 6 pupil, Phoebe Smith, 11, said: “It was really good to speak with the residents and find out what life was like 70 years ago. One of the residents was 96 – the same age as the Queen – and she also talked about the war.
"I’ve really enjoyed today’s event and it’s important we celebrate the Queen’s life as she now has the record as the longest reigning monarch.”
Ruby Gardiner, nine, added: “One lady told us that she didn’t have a television and so she went to watch it at her aunty’s house. It has been really interesting to see all the memorabilia and it’s really important to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.”
Children also spent the day learning about the Queen’s life, taking part in a whole school rendition of the song ‘When You’re Smiling’ and undertaking the ‘70 second challenge’ in recognition of the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.
Pippa Belmont, eight, said: “It’s really important to celebrate the Queen as after her we just have kings. I’ve learned about how she really likes corgis and developed this breed of dog.”
Classmate Indie Muldown, eight, added: “The best thing was seeing all the items. I have learned that she wasn’t supposed to be Queen.”
Many of the children also came dressed in Jubilee themed clothing. One of those who caught the eye was Lenny Jobling, 10, who came adorned in Union Jack bow tie and braces.
He said: “People need to understand how important the Queen actually is.”
Year 3 teacher, Katy Birch, who organised the event, added: “The children have really enjoyed the day and it’s important they learn about British values and what it means to be British.”