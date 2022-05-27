SUNDERLAND JUBILEE PARTIES: Watch children travel back in time to 1953 as part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A whole room was dedicated to memorabilia about the momentous event, including the Coronation edition of the Sunderland Echo from June 3 1953, with the front page showing a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II being crowned during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this week, pupils also visited Glenholme House Residential Care Home to speak with residents about their memories of the Coronation and what life was like in Fulwell in the 1950s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 6 pupil, Phoebe Smith, 11, said: “It was really good to speak with the residents and find out what life was like 70 years ago. One of the residents was 96 – the same age as the Queen – and she also talked about the war.

"I’ve really enjoyed today’s event and it’s important we celebrate the Queen’s life as she now has the record as the longest reigning monarch.”

Ruby Gardiner, nine, added: “One lady told us that she didn’t have a television and so she went to watch it at her aunty’s house. It has been really interesting to see all the memorabilia and it’s really important to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.”

Children also spent the day learning about the Queen’s life, taking part in a whole school rendition of the song ‘When You’re Smiling’ and undertaking the ‘70 second challenge’ in recognition of the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

Twins Emily and Charlotte Palmer, nine, with a copy of the Sunderland Echo from the Coronation in June 1953.

Pippa Belmont, eight, said: “It’s really important to celebrate the Queen as after her we just have kings. I’ve learned about how she really likes corgis and developed this breed of dog.”

Classmate Indie Muldown, eight, added: “The best thing was seeing all the items. I have learned that she wasn’t supposed to be Queen.”

Many of the children also came dressed in Jubilee themed clothing. One of those who caught the eye was Lenny Jobling, 10, who came adorned in Union Jack bow tie and braces.

Children at Fulwell Junior School have been celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “People need to understand how important the Queen actually is.”

Year 3 teacher, Katy Birch, who organised the event, added: “The children have really enjoyed the day and it’s important they learn about British values and what it means to be British.”

Dressed for the occasion. Fulwell Junior School pupil Lenny Jobling, 10.

Children at the care home interviewing residents about what life used to be like when the Queen came to the throne.