Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the culmination of two weeks of activities which included creating an art gallery displaying paintings by the children of the Queen, learning about the different periods of her life, and taking part in traditional school games from when she was a child, such as hopscotch and rounders.

The children also created their own crowns, flags and party decorations which were in display as they tucked into an array of sausage rolls, crisps and sandwiches.

Twins Bobby and Harry Grainger, both 11, were decked out in Union Jack tracksuit tops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry said: “The thing I have enjoyed most is making the Union Jack cookies and I’ve learnt about the Queen’s love of corgis. It’s really important to celebrate her 70 years on the throne as she’s been a good Queen and it might not happen again.”

Bobby added: “I’ve really enjoyed making the flags and have learnt that it was an abdication which led to her becoming Queen. It’s really important to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee as it could be a once in a lifetime event."

After a spontaneous whole school rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’, each year group also then performed their own version of the national anthem.

Pupils at Oxclose Primary Academy enjoying a traditional style street party.

Year 3 pupil Payton Corbett, eight, said: “I have really enjoyed the day. I liked doing the paintings and also making my crown. Seventy years is a big achievement and we need to celebrate as it might never happen again.”

Headteacher Audrey Bolam thought it was important the school marked such an historically significant moment.

She said: “The children have really enjoyed today’s street party as well as the whole two weeks of learning about the Queen leading up to today. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity as it is highly unlikely that we will see another monarch serve for 70 years.”

Oxclose Primary Academy Jubilee celebrations with twins Bobby and Harry Grainger, 11.

The school was one of only 32 nationally to be presented with a special sapling which they have planted mark the Platinum Jubilee.