The event saw 10 children from Farringdon, Plains Farm, New Penshaw, Fatfield and Burnside academies able to take to the field for a day of Covid free football fuelled fun.

It was also the first opportunity in three years for the four other schools to regain the trophy from the what were the current holders, Burnside Academy.

Farringdon Academy PE teacher and tournament organiser Callum Hodgson said: “This is the first tournament we’ve managed to run in the last three years due to Covid. I always love organising and running this competition, but more so this year.

"Children have been hugely affected by Covid-19 and they have missed out on so much, sport included, so watching them compete against other schools in this competition again is extremely refreshing.

"Seeing the children enjoying themselves with a huge smile on their face is one of the reasons why I love my job so much and cements why I work so hard organising events like this.”

Mandy Pollock, Farringdon football team assistant manager and Year 6 teacher, added: “Having worked all year with Year 6 pupils and helped guide them through the stresses of SATS (Standard Assessment Tests), it was lovely to see them happy and enjoying the freedom that playing football gives them.”

Fatfield were the eventual victors in this year’s tournament, defeating Farringdon on penalties in the final. Burnside won a separate penalty shootout competition.