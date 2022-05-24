The event saw 10 children from Farringdon, Plains Farm, New Penshaw, Fatfield and Burnside academies able to take to the field for a day of Covid free football fuelled fun.
It was also the first opportunity in three years for the four other schools to regain the trophy from the what were the current holders, Burnside Academy.
Most Popular
-
1
The Sunderland schools judged outstanding by Ofsted
-
2
Watch Sunderland pupils share their delight after school's good Ofsted judgement
-
3
University of Sunderland opens new Veterans' Garden at City Campus
-
4
Watch the Sunderland school off to Buckingham Palace delivering letters celebrating Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
-
5
Lord Lieutenant visits primary school for rehearsals ahead of Platinum Jubilee culture event
Farringdon Academy PE teacher and tournament organiser Callum Hodgson said: “This is the first tournament we’ve managed to run in the last three years due to Covid. I always love organising and running this competition, but more so this year.
"Children have been hugely affected by Covid-19 and they have missed out on so much, sport included, so watching them compete against other schools in this competition again is extremely refreshing.
"Seeing the children enjoying themselves with a huge smile on their face is one of the reasons why I love my job so much and cements why I work so hard organising events like this.”
SEE ALSO: Watch as former classmates return to Sunderland school to recreate 1949 photo and honour memory of reunion organiser
Mandy Pollock, Farringdon football team assistant manager and Year 6 teacher, added: “Having worked all year with Year 6 pupils and helped guide them through the stresses of SATS (Standard Assessment Tests), it was lovely to see them happy and enjoying the freedom that playing football gives them.”
Fatfield were the eventual victors in this year’s tournament, defeating Farringdon on penalties in the final. Burnside won a separate penalty shootout competition.