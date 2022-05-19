Watch Sunderland pupils share their delight after school's good Ofsted judgement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors described learning at the school as being “full of fun” and said children “embody the school’s values” of being welcoming, respectful, hardworking, caring and kind.

The report also praised pupils’ positive attitudes to learning and commended children on their extremely good behaviour in lessons and desire to “want to succeed for themselves”.

Inspectors also praised school leaders for their “meticulous” safeguarding procedures and highlighted support for mental health and wellbeing as a particular strength of the school.

Headteacher Lee Duncan said: “I’m delighted with the good outcome of our inspection. As headteacher of such a vibrant and welcoming school, I’m extremely proud of our pupils and staff and welcome the positive comments by inspectors.

"Castletown Primary is a school family that nurtures excellence, aspiration and discovery and I’m delighted those qualities shone out during the inspection.

"I’m particularly pleased inspectors recognised our pupils foster positive learning attitudes and these start in our Early Years where our children are supported to become independent, curious learners who work well together.”

Castletown Community Primary School headteacher Lee Duncan celebrates a good Ofsted report alongside the school's children.

Mr Duncan was pleased the report recognised the sterling efforts of staff to support pupils with both their learning and wellbeing during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “I would like to to thank all of our pupils, staff, governors, parents and school community for their continued hard work and contribution in making our school such a special and happy place to learn.”

Chair of Governors, Keith Bartley, added: “The outcome of this inspection recognises the tremendous work carried out by all of our staff and pupils. We have a very strong community spirit at Castletown Primary and I am so pleased that the Ofsted inspectors recognised this and praised the tremendous work we do for our pupils and parents.”

Castletown Primary School headteacher Lee Duncan is "extremely proud" of staff and students at the school following a good Ofsted report.

Pupils at the school were also delighted with the judgement.

Holly Coates, 11, said: “I’m really pleased and proud of the judgement. I enjoy my lessons as the teachers make them fun.”