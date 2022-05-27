Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year group performed a song with a Royal connection as either an official song of the Jubilee, one of Her Majesty’s known favourite artists or songs, and of-course customary classics from her namesake rock band, Queen.

Songs included ‘Dancing Queen’ from Abba and a reworded version of the Take That Hit ‘Shine’ with lyrics to represent the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

To a backdrop of the flutter blue and white of Union Jack flags, the concert finished off in style with a rousing whole school rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’.

Compere’s for the event were Year 6 pupils Sam Maw and Olivia Jayne Parkin, both 11.

Olivia said: “I have really enjoyed the whole day and liked doing the singing. I think it’s very important to recognise the Platinum Jubilee as she has been a good Queen and done a lot for our country.”

Sam added: “It was good to be the compere and tell the story of the show. I really enjoyed the day and liked going on the bouncy castle. It’s nice to see everyone together having fun and it’s important to celebrate as I think it’s a very big thing to achieve 70 years on the throne.”

Town End Academy Jubilee celebrations with Preston Ofoegbu, 10.

Following the performance, children and parents were able to enjoy an onsite fair while tucking into candyfloss and hot dogs. Many of the children were dressed in colours of the Union Jack, non more so than Year 5 pupil Preston Ofoegbu who had supplemented his Union Jack sports vest with alternating red and white gloves and socks.

He said: “My mam sorted the clothes for my outfit. I’ve had lots of fun on the bouncy castle. Seventy years on the throne is very impressive.”

For headteacher Christine Robson the event also marked the first time the whole school community was able to join together since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Town End Academy celebrations to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see everyone together again and enjoying themselves. It’s highly important we recognise the Queen as the longest serving monarch. She’s such a role model and represents the key values of resilience and determination.”