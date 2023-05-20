Headteacher Lesley Cassidy has seen an increasing number of parents contacting the school due to spiralling costs making it difficult for them to put food on the table.

The school has always sought to help parents in need, providing emergency food parcels and Christmas hampers, but Mrs Cassidy and pupils decided it was time to create their own community food bank to provide a regular supply of food and toiletries for those in need.

Mrs Cassidy said: “We’ve always had parents in need phone the school and have tried to help where we can with donations of food. However, in the last year we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for food support due to the cost of living crisis.

"As well as the rising cost of food, the biggest issue for people is the massive increase in the cost of energy. It’s not just families on benefits, but we’ve also seen a rise in people needing help in working families.”

With the support of Barnes Ward councillor, Richard Dunn, the school applied for funding to establish a permanent home for their food bank and received a £1040 Community Chest grant which it has used to purchase a shed and shelving in which to store and distribute food and toiletries.

Every Friday, pupils and staff donate non-perishable goods which can be distributed to people in need in the local community.

(left to right) Teaching assistant Karen Quill, William Hartwell, 11, Amelia Cooney, 11, headteacher Lesley Cassidy and Cllr Richard Dunn outside the school's new food bank.

Items donated include pasta, rice, tins of vegetables and soup as well as toiletries such as nappies, toothpaste and sanitary products.

Mrs Cassidy said: “People are really struggling and this is a vital service for the community which can hopefully help people get through until their next benefit or salary payment.

"The staff and parents have been really generous and we are looking to put together parcels which promote a healthy and balanced diet. We only opened the food bank on Monday (May 15) and we’ve already given out parcels to five families.”

Cllr Dunn added: “This food bank will be a massive help for the community following the increase in energy and food prices. I was only too pleased to help with the funding bid and I’m delighted to be able to see the food bank in person.

Year 6 pupils William Hartwell, 11, and Amelia Cooney, 11, in the school's new food bank.

"It will provide essential support and is hopefully something other schools can do.”

Pupils at the school are currently being trained to stock-take items and package up parcels.

Year 6 pupil Amelia Cooney, 11, said: “Prices are going up and this food bank is really important as there are a lot of families in need.”

Classmate William Hartwell, 11, added: “I really enjoy helping out in the food bank and it’s good to know we are helping people in need.”

Anyone in the Plains Farm Academy catchment area in need of help should contact the school on 0191 520 3109. Anyone who can support with donations should also get in touch.