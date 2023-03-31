Sunderland AFC's Lynden Gooch joins headteachers at the Beacon of Light in event to improve children's education

On Wednesday March 29, Lynden joined headteachers from across the city at a Schools Networking Breakfast at the Beacon of Light, the Foundation’s home.

The group discussed improving numeracy and literacy across the city as well as personal wellbeing education and supporting families with their children’s learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakfast also gave the Foundation a chance to showcase the programmes they offer and the role SAFC’s official charity plays in supporting primary and secondary schools.

Lynden was keen to endorse the Foundation’s work and joined participants on a tour of Beacon’s education facilities, including the Arriva World of Work Zones. He also shared his involvement in previous Foundation education programmes and their “life-changing” impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden said: “The Foundation for us as players is massive and it’s great to come and see what the Foundation are doing.

“They do a lot of great things for the community, not just around the city but the North East in general.”

Lynden Gooch enjoys a tour of the Beacon of Light as part of the Schools Networking Breakfast. Photograph: Bryan Farnie

Lynden has become a committed ambassador for the Foundation and can regularly be seen at the Beacon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s a fantastic facility for people to come and use and it’s great for all the kids growing up now.

“I come here quite a bit and it’s a great place to be. My kids play football here every week in the Indoor Barn.

"I’ve lived in the city the whole time I’ve been at Sunderland and the Foundation is a big part of everything the city does, so it means a lot to me personally as well.”

Lynden Gooch with Olympian Aly Dixon who also leads on the Foundation's Coals to Goals project. Photograph: Bryan Farnie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foundation Coordinator Danielle Chapman added: “It was great to have Lynden join us. He is a big ambassador for the work we do and it was good he was able to chat to teachers and share his kids' own experiences.”

Lynden was also keen to promote the Foundation’s Small Change Big Difference campaign which the club have dedicated Good Friday’s fixture against Hull City to.

To highlight the initiative, the players will be wearing red shorts while fans will have the opportunity to make a donation which can make a ‘big difference’ to support some of the region’s most impoverished families.