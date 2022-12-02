Inspectors praised the school for its “good relationships” where pupils and teachers “get along very well”.

The report also praised the “positive” behaviour of students and the broad curriculum which enables pupils to have a “wide range” of options when they leave school.

Inspectors also highlighted the development of children’s literacy with reading identified as a “priority through the whole curriculum”.

For Mrs Maw, the most pleasing part of the report was where inspectors identified the school as having a “welcoming culture with high ambition”.

She said: “This defines what we are about as a school and what we want to achieve, so it’s deeply satisfying the inspectors recognised this. The report really recognised the broad and balanced curriculum afforded to students.

"There was a real sense of pride and satisfaction in the judgement because during the two days inspectors were in the school, it was business as usual and we feel this is an honest reflection of the hard-work of staff and students.”

Southmoor Academy headteacher Joanne Maw said staff had a sense of "pride and satisfaction" in the judgement. Picture by FRANK REID.

A key feature of the report was praise for the extra-curricula provision for pupils, including careers guidance.

Lead inspector Carl Sugden said: “Pupils have a wide range of opportunities to be involved in activities beyond the classroom. These include the school production, Duke of Edinburgh’s award, rookie lifeguards and National Citizenship Service. Pupils engage in these activities in large numbers and they benefit from the additional skills and experiences they develop.

“Careers education and guidance are a strength of the school. An annual careers fair brings in over 50 employers, and the school is making the most of links with universities.

"Very few pupils leave school without a clear destination.”

Year 8 pupil Otis Arkley in the library at Southmoor Academy. Picture by FRANK REID.

Head of personal development, Simon Wareham, said: “I was really pleased the report recognised wider personal development as it’s one of our priorities to ensure pupils leave as well rounded young adults, equipped for future careers.”

The judgement certainly has the backing of pupils.

Alice McNab, 12, said: “I’m really proud we got a good Ofsted. I like all my classes and teachers.”

Alice McNab choosing a book in the library at Southmoor Academy. The report said reading was a "priority" at the school. Picture by FRANK REID.

Otis Arkley, 13, added: “The school definitely deserved its good. I like the calm learning environment in school.”

