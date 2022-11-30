Sunderland nursery a ‘wonderful place’ for children to start their education after outstanding Ofsted

Inspectors said children enjoy coming to the nursery and commended the “calm and welcoming” environment and “exceptional” relationships between staff and children.

The report also praised the nursery’s curriculum, which they said had been designed to ensure “all children can flourish”, including “equal access” for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Headteacher Catherine Barnett said: “We are incredibly proud of our judgement from our recent Ofsted visit. Despite the difficult times the nursery and our families have faced through the Covid pandemic, it was so lovely to have recognition from inspectors that staff have continued to work tirelessly to create a “safe and exciting” environment.

"We are very proud of our inclusive environment and inspectors recognised the exceptional support children with special educational needs experience. We have worked very hard on ensuring our curriculum for children has provided important first-hand experiences and have prioritised this despite experiencing the same funding difficulties faced by the whole of the maintained nursery sector.”

Chief inspector David Milligan was fulsome in his praise of the children’s behaviour.

He said: “Children enjoy coming to school and help the school to run smoothly. They play beautifully with their friends. They are kind, thoughtful and considerate. Children take turns. They share toys even when they would really like to keep the ‘dinosaur’ for a little bit longer.

Teacher Marie McCaffery with children Ezra Huggins, Evie Dobinson, Isla Graham and Hunter Burns.

"Children know how to tidy up, wash their hands and put their coats and wellies on. They love the outdoor area. The mud kitchen is a hive of industry with mud pies, soup and potatoes cooked and served for a party. The children cooperate and enjoy each other’s company.”

Mr Milligan also praised the nursery for its “high expectations” and the extra-curricula provision on offer for the children.

He added: “Leaders are aware that some children start school with limited life experiences. Leaders are determined that trips, visitors and the curriculum give children opportunities to see, hear and do things they have not done before.