New Seaham Academy headteacher 'proud our children are happy' following good Ofsted judgement

Inspectors praised the school’s leaders for their “high expectations of pupils’ achievement and behaviour”, the pride pupils take in their work, and the “strong relationships” established between the staff and children.

The school was judged to be outstanding for children’s personal development with the report highlighting the “wealth of experiences” afforded to pupils.

Lead inspector Katie Spurr said: “Leaders’ commitment to the development of children beyond their academic subjects is exceptional. The range of enrichment and leadership opportunities are designed to ensure pupils have the best possible chance to succeed in life.

"Leaders ensure that pupils learn about diversity and healthy relationships. Due to a lengthened school day, all pupils benefit from an impressive range of lessons as part of their curriculum. All pupils participate in mindfulness, forestry school, singing and an exciting range of sports.

"Pupils develop leadership skills and a deep understanding of responsibility. Older pupils organise and run extra-curricular clubs for younger children and undertake positions of responsibility.”

A key feature of the inspection was listening to the views of the children, something welcomed by Ms Dolan.

Children at New Seaham Academy giving a big thumbs up to the school's good Ofsted judgement.

She said: “Children told the inspectors what a wonderful school this is and we are thrilled and proud to know they’re happy. After-all, they’re the most important and everything we do is for them.

"Everyone is happy with the judgement and I’m pleased the inspectors recognised the hard-work of the staff.”

Inspectors praised the behaviour of the children in which “even the youngest pupils understand what adults expect” as well as the emphasis placed on developing children’s literacy.

New Seaham Academy has been judged as good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Ms Spurr said: “Leaders recognise reading underpins children’s education and ensure early reading is prioritised. Staff are well trained to make sure they teach reading effectively. Pupils benefit from strong phonics teaching and learn the basics quickly.

"The reading throne is a popular addition to reading assemblies in which pupils enjoy the chance to lead these assemblies and read to their peers.

"Pupils can also read to the school dog in the reading corner.”