The Sunderland footballer met up-and-coming footballers from the under-7 and under-10 teams at North East Elite Football Club, which are both sponsored by Lookers Wearside Audi.

The inspirational 28-year-old also took time to answer questions from the local young players at the event held at the Newcastle Road dealership.

Jars of sweets were handed out for the best questions asked and there was a prize draw for a shirt signed by the Sunderland football team.

Luke takes questions from the youngsters. Photo: The Bigger Picture Agency Ltd.

After the event, Luke said: “It was great to meet so many young footballers and hear their thoughts about this amazing sport.”

Support for sport from local business such as Lookers Wearside was so important for the next generation of players, he said.

The right coaching is vital

“I remember being their age and having our shirts sponsored by a local company, and this was very important for our team and local community. This type of backing provides opportunities for these young players, helping to get them onto the right path from an early age.”

Dan Madden (North East Elite Football Club U10s coach) and Luke O’Nien with members of the under-7 and under-10 teams. Photo: Photo: The Bigger Picture Agency Ltd.

“It is equally important that these young people are coached in the right way and are given the right messages, so that they can go on and fulfil their potential and enjoy this great game.

"For me, it’s all about providing the right path for progression and enjoyment, which is it why I’m delighted to be here together with Lookers Wearside Audi to support the local community and the future generation of football.”

A great boost for youngsters

Dan Madden (North East Elite Football Club U10s coach), Luke O’Nien, Richard Hyde (Lookers Wearside Audi Head of Business) and Michael Scott (Lookers Audi Franchise Director) with members of North East Elite Football Club under-7 and under-10 teams. Photo:The Bigger Picture Agency Ltd.

Michael Scott, Audi franchise director, said: “Luke O’Nien is an inspirational player and does excellent work in showing young people that with hard work and perseverance, they too can achieve their goals. We were delighted to have him on board for this unique event.”