Look at the delight on the faces of these young supporters as they meet SAFC hero Luke O'Nien
Black Cats hero Luke O’Nien gave these youngsters a day they would never forget.
The Sunderland footballer met up-and-coming footballers from the under-7 and under-10 teams at North East Elite Football Club, which are both sponsored by Lookers Wearside Audi.
The inspirational 28-year-old also took time to answer questions from the local young players at the event held at the Newcastle Road dealership.
Jars of sweets were handed out for the best questions asked and there was a prize draw for a shirt signed by the Sunderland football team.
After the event, Luke said: “It was great to meet so many young footballers and hear their thoughts about this amazing sport.”
Support for sport from local business such as Lookers Wearside was so important for the next generation of players, he said.
The right coaching is vital
“I remember being their age and having our shirts sponsored by a local company, and this was very important for our team and local community. This type of backing provides opportunities for these young players, helping to get them onto the right path from an early age.”
“It is equally important that these young people are coached in the right way and are given the right messages, so that they can go on and fulfil their potential and enjoy this great game.
"For me, it’s all about providing the right path for progression and enjoyment, which is it why I’m delighted to be here together with Lookers Wearside Audi to support the local community and the future generation of football.”
A great boost for youngsters
Michael Scott, Audi franchise director, said: “Luke O’Nien is an inspirational player and does excellent work in showing young people that with hard work and perseverance, they too can achieve their goals. We were delighted to have him on board for this unique event.”
Kevin Fawcett, coach to the U7s team at North East Elite FC, added: “Teams like ours are what community is all about and to get that backing, as well as a phenomenal appearance from professional footballer Luke O’Nien, has been a great boost for the club and for us.”