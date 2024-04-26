Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s university has been awarded official status by the General Medical Council (GMC) to award ‘primary medical qualifications’ and in particular qualified medical doctor status.

The award represents a landmark moment for the University of Sunderland which first announced it was to open its own medical school back in 2018.

This July will see the university’s first cohort of trainee doctors graduate to practice medicine after five years of training.

Students at the university's School of Medicine.

During this period the university has also been under the scrutiny of the GMC’s rigorous testing procedures, to “ensure it reaches the highest standards”.

University of Sunderland vice-chancellor, Sir David Bell said: “This is a seminal moment as approval of primary medical qualification (PMQ) status confirms our position as a leading force when it comes to providing the full range of health-related qualifications.

“As a result, future generations of citizens far and wide are going to benefit from the expertise and the care provided by Sunderland doctors.

“I pay tribute to Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of the Sunderland Medical School, and his colleagues for their outstanding work to bring us to this position.

“I would also like to thank University staff past and present – including my predecessor, Shirley Atkinson – for their vision, foresight, and boldness in bidding to host a medical school here in the first place.”

University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor Sir David Bell.

University chiefs have previously spoken of their desire to help fill the gaps in the shortfall of medical professionals entering the NHS and in particular here in Sunderland and the North East.

Following the confirmation of PMQ status, Professor Wilkes said: “I’ve been privileged to lead the most exciting project of my life, to establish the medical school in Sunderland.

“Over the last seven years I’ve been supported by some wonderful people and I’m immensely proud of the team, which is in excess of 150 staff from across the University, hospital trusts and GP practices.

“For me, the absolute delight is in the wider benefit of being a significant contributor to the health and wealth of Sunderland and the wider North East.

“Our philosophy promotes accessible medical education for talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, which is reflected in the diversity of our students.

“I will be incredibly emotional to see our pioneer cohort graduate in July.”

Professor Scott Wilkes.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, Professor Laura Stroud added: “This is a huge stride forward in realising our ambition to produce excellent medical doctors to serve our patients and population here in Sunderland.

“I am proud of our staff and students who have come together to make this a reality.

“Our students have benefitted from being taught in these excellent facilities alongside the whole multi-professional team, with input from our wonderful Patient, Carer and Public Involvement participants from the beginning.”

Sunderland was one of only five new medical schools announced nationally in 2018 in a bid to address the regional imbalance of medical education places across England and to widen access to ensure the profession reflected the communities it serves.

Since then, it has grown in size and reputation, opening an Anatomy Centre in early 2022 and moving into the Murray Health building this year.

Professor Colin Melville, Medical Director and Director of Education and Standards at the GMC, said: “The GMC rightly has high standards and a very rigorous process before any new school is approved to award medical degrees to graduating students.

“I am delighted we have been able bestow this status on the University of Sunderland’s medical school. It is testament to their hard work over a number of years.”