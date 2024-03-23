Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Sunderland is looking to expand its medical school and train more doctors, nurses and other medical professionals as part of £250m worth of investment over the next 10 years.

The university's vice chancellor Sir David Bell hopes Sunderland can play a pivotal role in helping the NHS fulfil the aims of its Long-term Workforce Plan to plug the current gaps in the medical profession both nationally and here in the North East.

According to the British Medical Association, in December 2023 there were 8,758 unfilled medical vacancies in the NHS in England which equates to 5.7% of the workforce.

University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor Sir David Bell hopes the university can help fill the current workforce gaps in the NHS.

Sir David said: "We would like to invest more in medicine and health to support the NHS Long-term Workforce Plan to train and recruit more medical staff.

"Our first cohort of doctors are due to graduate this year and we would like to triple the size of our medical school. We also want to train more nurses, physios, paramedics and the other healthcare professional careers we offer here at the university.

"The NHS plan highlights what the country needs. We already make a major contribution here in the North East and we are ready to pick up the baton at our medical school and make an even greater contribution."

Students at the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine.

However Sir David has been left frustrated with the current quota of places for trainee doctors set by the Government for the academic year 25/26.

He said: "We would like to recruit 52 new trainee doctors for our medical school but we have been told there will only be 52 places available across the whole of the North East and Yorkshire.

"We are committed to growing our medical school and are frustrated by these numbers, particularly after all the sound and messages by the Government back in the autumn about needing more doctors." With £125m set to be invested in the next five years, the university has confirmed some of this is to be invested in student accommodation with £8m earmarked for the Precinct Building on Chester Road.

Sir David said: "This building has been closed since 2016 but we are looking to reopen part of this facility with the refurbishment and upgrade of 192 rooms.

"A couple of years ago we saw a spike in demand and hopefully this will help to relieve some of this pressure. It will also provide more affordable accommodation compared to the private sector."

The Precinct Building currently has 430 rooms but the university is going to see how demand for student accommodation evolves before deciding whether to expand the current refurbishment plan.

The university will also be expanding its St Peter's Campus to create a new library and study space with work due to commence early in 2025.

Sir David added: "We've already invested £5m to improve facilities at St Peter's to ensure they are as close to professional life as possible."