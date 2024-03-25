University of Sunderland opens new £8million School of Medicine building named in honour of former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray
and live on Freeview channel 276
The region's hospitals and medical centres should soon be able to benefit from new doctors and other healthcare professionals after the city's university announced the opening of its new Murray Health building.
The building, which was named in honour of former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray, will now house the university's School of Medicine and School of Psychology.
The University of Sunderland has invested £8m to transform what was the university's main library to now include a 120-person Technology Enhanced Active Learning (TEAL) Space, Silent Study Zone, student breakout spaces, a bespoke examination suite, and staff agile working areas.
Last week the university's Vice-chancellor Sir David Bell spoke to the Echo about how Sunderland is ready to "pick up the baton" and train more doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, paramedics and other medical professionals to help fill the current staff shortfalls in the NHS.
Sir Bob’s passion and commitment to education led him to generously donate money in 2001 to support the then Chester Road Library, which was renamed Murray Library.
He returned to the university on Friday (March 22) for the official opening of Murray Health.
Following the opening of the new facility Sir Bob said: "I was personally honoured when the University bestowed the naming of its library after me in Sunderland. As an advocate of the power of education to change lives this resonated deeply with me.
“Since that time, the University’s ambitions have been bold and expansive, and the opening of this centre of health excellence to support the new School of Medicine and School of Psychology underlines this and its role as a ‘future shaper’ in the region.
“It gives me enormous pleasure to see my name allied with such a prestigious institution in the city and it is humbling to think how many lives will be changed in the future because of those that pass-through Murray Health.”
Sir David added: “We are delighted that Sir Bob Murray returned to the University as we rename our former library as Murray Health.
“The University’s work is central to improving the city, the region and the nation as we educate and train the next generation of health professionals. We do that in outstanding facilities to ensure that our students are as ready as they can be to work in the NHS and other healthcare settings."
The School of Medicine, which was established at the University in 2019, is located on level three of the building, with the School of Psychology based on level two.
The redevelopment also includes work on sustainability enhancements to the building, including solar panelling, to help support the University’s commitment to carbon reduction and net zero targets. Also present at the opening ceremony was the university's recently appointed Chancellor, Leanne Cahill.
Ms Cahill said: "As a former student here, it is something of a full-circle moment to come back and open this exciting new centre.
“The University’s ambitions to educate, train and inspire the health professionals of tomorrow reflects the overall ethos at Sunderland to create highly skilled, professions-facing and society-shaping graduates.”
There is still a library located on level one of the building although a new main library is to be constructed on the university's St Peter's Campus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.