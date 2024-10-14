Horrible Histories author Terry Deary returns to former school for launch of new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was an emotional evening for Horrible Histories author Terry Deary who returned to his old school, Monkwearmouth Academy, to officially launch his new book,

Critically acclaimed as ‘Horrible Histories for grown-ups’, Sunderland born Terry’s latest book, ‘A History of Britain in Ten Enemies’ takes the reader on a chronological journey through our historical foes from the Romans, Vikings and invasion of the Spanish Armada through to the first and second world wars. As with all of Terry’s books, he recounts little known stories and facts that have had a massive impact on the lives we live today, including those events which nearly happened.

Terry Deary back in his old school hall with fellow former pupil Jeff Brown. | Monkwearmouth Academy.

Terry explained: “There is one story in the book entitled ‘The Bullet that Killed 100 Million People’.

“In WWI there was a soldier by the name of Henry Tandy. He was part of an attack by British soldiers on a German trench. Realising they were facing defeat, one German soldier put his hands up in the air.

“Henry should have shot him. He didn’t and the bullet was never fired. That German soldier was Adolf Hitler and we all know what happened from there.”

Despite having penned 345 books and sold 38 million copies, Terry’s latest book is the first he has officially launched in his home city and where better to do so than at his old school.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Terry said: “This is going to be a big book with a high profile and so I really wanted to launch it here in Sunderland.

“The launch event is going to be taking place at my old school which is now Monkwearmouth Academy.

“It’s now a great school with fantastic teachers and students and I want to do something to help raise its profile.” The October (2024) event saw Terry discuss his new book, as well as his career and time growing up in Sunderland.

Terry signing a copy of his new book. | Monkwearmouth Academy

And there were a few familiar faces in the audience.

Terry said: “The book launch was a joy but also surprisingly emotional. I met people from my school days I haven’t seen for many years.

“But most remarkable was a woman who mentioned to her father, aged 91, that she was coming to see the event. He told her that he knew who I was because he worked in my father’s butcher shop back in the fifties.

“He remembered wrestling with the monstrous delivery bike just as I did as a boy there a few years after he left. It’s a small world and this was a memorable event for me.”

Sunderland born Horrible Histories author Terry Deary launches his new book, A History of Britain in Ten Enemies. | sn

The evening was hosted by former BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown who also used to attend what is now Monkwearmouth Academy.

Jeff said: “It was an absolute pleasure, as always, to work with Terry and a special treat to be able to perform back in the old school hall.”

The book officially went on sale on Thursday October 10and can be purchased from Amazon, Waterstones and all major book sellers.