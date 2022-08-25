Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Covid pandemic has had a massive impact on all children, the previous two GCSE cohorts didn’t have to sit external examinations, with grades awarded based on teacher assessments which led to a widely accepted inflation of results.

The class of 2022 were the first group of students since 2019 to face external examinations, despite the first year of their GCSEs being disrupted by lockdowns and even this academic year enduring further disruption as Covid isolation rules remained.

Headteacher Paula Hegarty said: “I think this is a very pleasing set of results after the disruption of the last two years. Of all the year groups affected by Covid this is the one which has been impacted most.

"Not only have they had the greatest disruption but they are also the first to have to then sit external exams which has been a big challenge for staff and children. They also had to deal with one of their classmates passing away.

"They’re a lovely year group and have really had to overcome adversity to get their grades. I’m happy that the students have achieved well.”

One of the school’s top performing students was Abbie Preston, 16, who attained eight 9s and one 8 and is going to study Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at A-Level.

Oxclose Community Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE exam results.

She said: “I was really nervous coming into school this morning as you know anything can happen. When I opened my results it took a while to sink in but I’m really happy with my grades.

"The last two years have been really stressful, not knowing when you were going to be going back into school and having to isolate due to Covid.

Fellow student Rebecca Corkindale, 16, who achieved seven 9s and two 8s added: “I cried when I opened my results. It’s the first time I have cried tears of joy. It was such a relief.”

Oxclose Community Academy pupil Abbie Preston celebrates her GCSE exam results with Headteacher Paula Hegarty.

Matthew Welsh, 16, attained eight 8s and one 9.

He said: “It has definitely been more stressful because if the pandemic. I’ve done better than expected as I thought it would be mainly 7s.”

Matthew Welsh, 16, celebrates doing better than he expected in his GCSE results.