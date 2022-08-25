GCSE RESULTS DAY 2022: Whitburn Academy students and staff celebrate best set of GCSE results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While impossible to compare with the last two years’ teacher assessed grades, the number of pupils achieving the top 7-9 grades has increased from 11.7 per cent in 2019 to 19.1 percent.

An impressive 81.4 per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 in English and Maths – equivalent of the old A*-C – with 78.4 per cent of pupils attaining this grade range in five subjects including English and Maths.

Mr Crowe feels the results are even more remarkable after the disruption over the last two years due to Covid.

Students at Whitburn Church of England Academy have been celebrating the school's best ever set of externally examined GCSE results. (Lest to right) pupils Tyger Emms-Hobbins, Lewis Pounder, Joe Miller and Abbie Bryce.

He said: “Students and staff were a little nervous this morning as these are the first set of externally assessed examinations since 2019, but these are our best set of results for progress and attainment since before the pandemic.

"All our students have demonstrated determination and resilience throughout the last two years and have been duly rewarded.”

One of the school’s highest attaining pupils was Charlotte Leia Smith, 16, who attained nine grade 9s and one grade 8 and is now planning on studying A-Level History, French and Politics at the school’s sixth form.

Whitburn Church of England Academy pupils Abigail Boyce, 16, and Harriet Scott, 16, celebrate their GCSE results.

She said: “I felt really nervous this morning as you are never quite sure how things have gone. These are the grades I had hoped for but I was shocked when I saw I’d managed to get them.

"I’m going to Leeds Festival today to celebrate.”

Dad Nick Smith, 53, added: “I’m absolutely overjoyed. Charlotte has worked so hard and these results are richly deserved.”

Emily Shipley, 16, scored 7s, 8s and 9s in all her subjects and is going to study A-Level Health and Social Care, Psychology and Biology.

Whitburn Church of England Academy pupil Charlotte Leia Smith got nine 9s and one 8.

She said: “I’m really pleases as I did much better than I thought I was going to. I was so nervous last night that I couldn’t get to sleep. I going to go shopping with my mam and dad for a treat and we are also going to go for a family meal.

Mum Julie Shipley said: “I’m so proud – she worked really hard.”

Also surprised with her results was Madison Freeman, 16, who achieved two 8s a 7, two 6s and five 4s.

She said: “I was absolutely petrified heading into school as I’d heard that results nationally are down. I was just hoping I’d pass and so I’m really proud of myself to have got the grades I have.

Another student who performed batter than expected was Harriet Scott, 16, who attained two 9s, three 8s, four 7s and a six and is now going to study Biology, Chemistry and English Literature at A-Level.

She said: “I thought I’d failed Maths and so I was really pleased to get a 7. It has been difficult because of Covid having to do a lot of online learning and so I’m very happy with my results.”

Classmate Abbie Boyce, 16, scored six 9s and four 8s and is looking forward to studying Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics at A-Level.