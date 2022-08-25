GCSE RESULTS DAY 2022: Eve is top of the class as St Anthony's pupils queue to learn their fate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy pupil Eve revealed ten grade 9s and an 8 when she opened her envelope shortly after the school gates opened at 9.30am today.

Nervous pupils and parents had queued in Thornhill Terrace as they waited to be allowed in to learn their fate.

She said the results were in line with her expectations for the most part but she was especially pleased with her grade 9 in French.

"It is pretty much what I was predicting but I did not expect that in French – I only started French two years ago, so I am very happy,” she said.

Eve will be staying on to study biology, chemistry, maths and Spanish in sixth form.

Proud mum Helen was on hand to see her collect her results and said Eve had earned her success: “I am ecstatic,” she said.

"She has worked really hard.”

Eve Fawcett with mum Helen

Head Fran Craik said the school was delighted with this year’s results, especially given the challenges pupils had faced during the Covid pandemic: “We are over the moon with the results the girls have produced. The resilience of the students has been so strong,” she said.

Sixty-three per cent of the girls achieved grade 5 or above in both English and maths and 80 per cent grade 4 or better.

Lucy Smy was feeling starry-eyed after receiving seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s: “I have done better than I expected,” she said.

St. Anthony's head teacher Fran Craik

"I am staying on to study physics, maths, chemistry and further maths then I want to study physics and astronomy at university.”

You Wei Chen was delighted with her four 9s and seven 8 grades: “I was expecting roughly 6s and 7s,” she said.

"I was not expecting any 9s at all, so I feel really good. All the hard work really paid off – and all the stress.”

She is taking maths, biology and Spanish at A-level.

Lucy Smy

Kaitlyn Richardson secured five 9s, three 8s, two 7s and a 6: “I got more 9s than I was expecting,” she said.

"I am going to go to college and study biology, chemistry and psychology, then I think i want to do something in the police.”

Yu Wei Chen

Pupils queue for their results