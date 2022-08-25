Sunderland's My Delhi scoops Special Recognition honour at English Curry Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded this accolade in recognition of advancing the Indian restaurant industry, My Delhi has become a hugely popular restaurant in the region’s dining scene.

After opening in Newcastle in 2019, My Delhi opened their second branch in Sunderland city centre in June this year with a transformation of the former Funky Indian site in Borough Road.

Their popularity soared following a spate of awards in the last couple of years after previously twice picking up Best Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards and then a month later at the Asian Curry Awards last year.

My Delhi has scooped a national award

This was followed by their triumph on BBC'S Britain's Top Takeaways earlier this year hosted by Sara Cox.

Elahi Shah Amin, Director of My Delhi said "We were not expecting this award at all, it took us all by surprise. But we're absolutely delighted, humbled and honoured to receive such a prestigious accolade.

"We followed in our father's footsteps in the restaurant trade, and he taught us the importance of looking after guests. Using the digital tools at our disposal today, we've combined the traditional ethics of customer service with technology and data to enhance the dining experience for our guests.”

"We'd like to thank all of our customers for their love and support from day one, and our amazing team for their hard work and passion."

The team from My Delhi collecting a Special Recognition Award at the English Curry Awards

The black-tie event in Birmingham was hosted by BBC presenter Tommy Sandhu, marking the 11th year of the English Curry Awards which celebrates the very best restaurants and takeaways in England serving curries.

My Delhi has been praised for their street food staples like their Gol Gappa, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Chana Bhatura, along with the latest craze in Delhi; Crispy Fried Chicken Momos and Cauliflower Manchurian, prepared by chefs who hail from Delhi.

Their roadside curries include their famous Butter Chicken 1950s which wowed contestants on the BBC show.

Some of the dishes from My Delhi Sunderland

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting, who organised the awards, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

“We were very happy to welcome the guests and celebrate with them. Congratulations to all finalists and winners.”

The ‘Queen’s in the Curry Kitchens’ campaign was also launched at the event which aims to help empower females to join the currently male-dominated sector.

A number of Sunderland businesses were also shortlisted in the North East Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category, with Nawaab in Ettrick Grove, Barnes, winning the title.

My Delhi Sunderland is spread over two floors

The other city businesses in the running were Saffron in Fulwell Road, Riz-Q, Forhan’s and Rowshuni.

The English Curry Awards recognise the growth of the Asian curry sector in the country and recognise all aspects of the industry, from chefs, restaurants, and managers to takeaways, teams and curry schools.

:: My Delhi Sunderland is open Monday to Thursday 4pm till 10pm and Friday to Sunday 1pm till 10pm